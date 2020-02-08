The future does not leave her son without a fight.

The rapper’s “life is good” seems to have invested a lot of money in defending his son in the Georgia lawsuit. According to TMZ, future legal aid will pay legal fees to give his child the best chance. In January, future son-in-law, Jacob Wilbur, allegedly obtained a firearm with a serial number stalled while he was there. A gang bust was arrested in Georgia.

Jakob is accused of committing a crime and operating a criminal gang, as well as a change of firearm ID. Her parents Jessica Smith and rapper Future are expected to get her son’s best lawyers.

“Our son is a minor, and to protect his well-being in this situation, we ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time,” Jacobs’ mother Jessica Smith said in a statement.

Although Jacob is only 17, he will be tried as an adult under Georgian law. It is rumored that he could have received a broader sentence if he is addressed in all the allegations. Fortunately, her parents are “knee-deep in dealing with the case,” TMZ says. He initially avoided earlier court documents, but his parents stepped in and helped him make this legal mistake.

It was initially reported that Wilburn was a public defender, but fortunately, his father had the resources to get the expensive but effective help he needed. It is reported that a 17-year-old man under the age of 20 could only be charged with gang activity.