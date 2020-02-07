The new Microsoft Edge is now available for Windows 10 on ARM

Microsoft Edge version 80 is now available in the stable channel and offers support for Windows 10 on ARM.

What you need to know

The new Microsoft Edge is now available on ARM devices.

Version 80 is rolled out to the stable channel.

Microsoft is updating the stable version of Microsoft Edge to version 80 today, which means that official support for Windows 10 on ARM devices is now widely available. Version 80 of Microsoft Edge has been tested for a while and offers support for playing Dolby Vision, improved support for web apps and general stability and performance improvements.

Microsoft Edge review

Microsoft Edge is automatically updated to the latest version the next time you run the browser, or you can check for updates manually by opening Edge and going to Settings> About Microsoft Edge. Users who already use the stable version of Microsoft Edge on an ARM PC are automatically switched to the native ARM browser, which will significantly improve browser performance and memory usage.

Microsoft launched the new Microsoft Edge on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS last month. It is a huge improvement over the old Microsoft Edge, which often had problems displaying web pages and keeping up with the rest of the competition with new features. The new Microsoft Edge will be rolled out automatically on Windows 10 in the coming weeks, but you can download the browser manually today if you don’t want to wait.