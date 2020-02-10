‘The Nether Update’ for Minecraft: everything we know so far

For those who don’t know, the Nether is an alien dimension that players can access in Minecraft by creating a Nether Portal from obsidian blocks. The Nether is much more dangerous than the overworld, usually with swarms of aggressive monsters, dangerous submarine forts and environmental hazards such as lava. In contrast to the Overworld, the Nether has become a bit outdated over the years and has not received any meaningful content or updates for a while. That all changes with ‘the Nether update’, which Microsoft wants to send before the end of the year.

The Nether Update brings new mechanics, mobs and biome functions to the hellish dimension. With the release of the first snapshot with some of the changes that we can expect, we now have a better idea of ​​what will come with the Nether update. Mojang may also have planned a number of additional changes that we do not yet know.

This is what we know is coming:

Piglins. These guys are a new kind of crowd that builds settlements and can trade with players. They are actually non-bombed zombie pigs. The piglets are aggressive unless you wear golden armor, because – you guessed it – they are obsessed with gold. You can trade with them for trade and introduce a new economy on top of what you get with villagers. Source: Mojang

Piglin trade. The system that is being implemented with piglins is a bit different from that in the game at the moment, and will be a bit more “Nether-y”, and involves throwing items on the ground. Oh, and if you plunder their boxes, be prepared for a quick retribution. Piglins also hunt for some of the new creatures in the Nether, such as hoglins.

We asked our community to name the Piglin beast, and after a lot of creative suggestions, we finally decided to settle with … Professor … Oinkington?! Wait, wrong name! Introducing: the HOGLIN!

Three new biomes. Until now the Nether was entirely the same. That changes with the Nether Update, which adds three completely new biomes. The soulsand valley are deserted places, usually made of soul sand and soul ground, and are a graveyard for the ancestors of the Nether. Crimson forests are angry red areas where you can find the new hoglin wandering around. Warped forests are gloomy alternative versions of the crimson forests, with a blue cloud that leaves them depressed. These biomes are meant as weird, but relatively safe (for the Nether.)

New special effects and mechanics. Mojang adds a lot of tweaks to particle effects, sounds, animations, and mechanics that accompany the Nether Update to add new gameplay elements and creepy atmospheres. Source: Mojang

New target block. This block can be used for hit detection in structures. Or to practice your goal.

One of the biggest new changes to come in the Nether Update is undoubtedly the inclusion of a new ore, one that promises to use diamond as the best in the game … Netherite! This elusive ore will be much more dangerous and difficult to obtain, but will return tools, weapons, and armor that are more durable, efficient, harmful, recoil-resistant, and resistant to greater levels of enchantment.

What can netherite do? Good:

Netherite items float in lava instead of burning.

Netherite tools are more efficient and sustainable.

Netherite weapons are more durable and are more damange.

Netherite armor is more protective and has a greater recoil resistance.

Netherite has better enchantment values ​​than diamond.

And finally, to quote Mojang: “… and it looks cool!”

There will undoubtedly be more features the closer we get to the launch, and we will go into more detail as more information becomes available. Talking about that …

When will the Nether Update come out for Minecraft?

Microsoft says the Nether update will be sent in the first half of 2020, following the Buzzy Bees update, which was launched on December 11, 2019. We will update this article as soon as we have more information!

