The NBL season of Melbourne United is alive after a 95-72 win over Illawarra Hawks

Melbourne United lives in the NBL final race, but needs a favor from Perth Wildcats and two thumping victories to make their distant final dream come true.

With a season on the line, United delivered a statement to send the last-placed Illawarra Hawks 95-72 for a sold-out Melbourne Arena.

But Brisbane Bullets, currently fourth, can puncture United’s Hail Mary leak to play finals with a win over reigning champion Perth Wildcats on Sunday in the west.

The comparison is very simple for the Dean Vickerman team.

Win the last two games of the season and do this with large margins.

Real foot to the throat areas.

The killer mentality that the franchise only won a championship two seasons ago.

In an ideal world, United needs the Bullets and New Zealand Breakers to drop their last home and away games to get a percentage out of the comparison.

Mitch McCarron, David Barlow and Stanton Kidd set the tone early for United before the usual suspects Melo Trimble, Chris Goulding and Shawn Long started rolling to storm the scoreboard.

Captain Goulding went into halftime (0-3) from the perimeter but ended with 20 points, including six second half downtown daggers for a crowd of 10,300 fans.

Back-to-back triples from Goulding with less than five minutes to play enlightened Melbourne Arena and even a discreet low-five extracted from Hawk’s great man AJ Ogilvy.

“First of all, we had to win and win with as many points as we can,” Goulding said.

“Aggression was our mindset of the jump (and be) super aggressively attacking.

“When we started collecting the points, the audience went to a different level.”

MELO MAGIC

If Melo Trimble returns to the NBL next season and stays in Melbourne, he might ask coach Vickerman to remove him from the bank.

Trimble was understandably surprised last week after being relegated to the six-man role, but after two breakout appearances, the upcoming guard, a true matchwinner who could score quickly and in bunches, franked Vickerman’s decision.

Trimble exploded last week with 36 points including 21 in a quarter but last night’s Baltimore resident, presenting not only his scoring power but defensive drive and distribution skills.

The 25-year-old was disruptive from the moment he hit the floor and played his role in a complete strangulation of the hawks.

On the other hand, with the ball in hand, Trimble not only rode the lanes to score 13 difficult points, but handed out nine assists.

Let’s not forget that when United Casper Ware, an enthusiastic spectator from the business department yesterday, coincidentally coincided with Sydney Kings teammates Jae-Sean Tate and Deshon Taylor, he was already a seasonal professional with experience in the US and Europe.

BLOCK PARTY

United has shot himself sufficiently in the foot all season.

Building margins on teams and then looking at stars just to be defeated.

United held up defensively last night and then continued to collect a valuable win of 23 points. Would it have been a larger margin? Of course the slow start is not ideal.

By the time Shawn Long came back to the ground after turning his ankle a little, the great men of Alex, Pledger, Jo-Lual Acuil, Stanton Kidd and Tohi Smith-Milner had made their presence felt.

It was billed as a game for the shooters, with Melbourne having to climb the scoreboard, but the five separate blocks showed the intention.

Not for nothing, because on Thursday every aspect of United’s game is controlled by the lively Cairns Taipans.

