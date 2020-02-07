The NBA YoungBoy mom talks about her friends advice

The NBA YoungBoy mom chase on Instagram with a fan asking about her daughter’s girlfriends.

People have different opinions about YoungBoy never failing. The 20-year-old rapper received bad press fairly, with disputes, relationship problems and a few more unwanted personal dilemmas. Today rapper’s mom Monik found a brilliant return to the question she posed to him during a Q&A session on Instagram. The woman, who seemed to be the mother, found a way to question Monique’s dignity as a mother and at the same time abused her son.

“As a woman, have you ever talked to the girls at Centerville and told them they knew their value?” The woman asked. The NBA YoungBoy mother-in-law added questions to her story to bring together a short and sweet answer. “Is this another thing for them?” He wrote on his Instagram.

Fans of the shade react with the same humor and hatred. “Mother like son. That’s exactly why he acts the way he does, ”one fan wrote. On the other side of the spectrum, another fan said, “It’s true that it’s the job of their mothers, so their fathers couldn’t.”

The NBA YoungBoy mom has always stood out individually. Remember, when the rapper allegedly fired his mother, he said, “he didn’t do what he said.”

Hopefully, they have made some changes since then. Do you agree with YoungBoy’s mother, whose responsibility is to talk to girls about their children?