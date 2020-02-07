The Moto G8 Power has an impressive 5000 mAh battery and a quad camera

Motorola’s next low-cost mobile phone is expected to offer an incredible lifespan and a versatile camera at a reasonable price. So far we know the following.

The headline specification of the Moto G8 Power is its 5000 mAh battery capacity, a number that even dwarfs prestigious flagship phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus or the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The brand claims that this can take “three days of powerful performance”, 188 hours of music streaming, and 21 hours of video content playback before it has to be plugged in.

The Motorola G7 Power also reached this battery capacity last year. In our test, we praised the excellent battery performance, which has proven itself even with difficult tasks such as streaming and playing mobile games.

The battery isn’t the only tempting spec. It also has a quadruple rear view camera system consisting of a 16 megapixel main sensor, an ultrawide lens, a telesensor and a 5x macro camera. The display measures 6.4 inches and the device runs on the Snapdragon 665 processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB memory. You can buy it from February 20 at a starting price of £ 219, available from Amazon, John Lewis, Carphone Warehouse and Argos.

Motorola has an impressive range of mid-range smartphones (apart from its recent entry into the premium foldable market with the Motorola Razr), and we have both the Moto G7 Plus and the Moto G7 Power in our list of the best budget phones added that you can buy now.

The latest Motorola mobile phone that we tested was the Motorola One Hyper. We rated the device 4 out of 5 stars and praised it for its beautiful screen, long battery life, clean software and good camera – but the mediocre processor and bad Ultrawide camera could be improved.

