The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are official, both less than $ 300

The Moto G Stylus is now officially in addition to the Moto G Power, because the two new phones in the G-series line-up were announced this morning by Motorola.

Both phones have a price of less than $ 300 and both come with batteries with a relatively large capacity.

The most striking thing about the two new devices is of course the deviation from the typical design of Motorola. Until now, most phones in the Moto G and Moto E series looked similar. In fact, most Motorola phones have had the past five years.

This time Motorola has decided to take a fresh approach to external aesthetics. Both phones provide edge-to-edge viewing with super slim edges and perforated holes on the front.

The Moto G Stylus comes on the market for an official price of $ 299

Motorola takes a page from the Samsung book with the Moto G Stylus. Provide users with a device that comes with a stylus built into the phone, just like the Galaxy Note series.

Of course this does not cost the consumer nearly as much. As Motorola set the price at $ 299 compared to the now $ 690 price of the standard Galaxy Note 10 model.

The Moto G Stylus even has the hole-punch camera on the front of the 6.4-inch Full HD screen. Although it goes more to the corner and the phone itself has more rounded edges. If you look at it, it certainly seems to have some Samsung inspiration.

Inside, the Moto G Stylus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and comes with a 4000 mAh battery. It also supports 10W fast charging and has a “water-repellent” design. Which probably means that it is safe against light rain and occasional splashing, but not against submersion.

When it comes to the cameras, the Moto G Stylus has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front, but where it gets more interesting is the rear camera range. Motorola uses four sensors here, including a Time of Flight camera for autofocus with laser.

There is also a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro view sensor and a 16-megapixel sensor for action photos. It comes with 128 GB internal storage but also supports up to 528 GB external storage via microSD cards.

The Moto G Power has a larger battery capacity and a lower price

Both new phones are generally relatively similar, apart from a few things. The cameras on the Moto G Power aren’t that pretty and it doesn’t have a ToF sensor, but the phone still has the triple rear camera array, it’s less expensive and comes with a larger battery capacity.

Regarding sensor quality, you look at a 16-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro view sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor for wider images.

It costs $ 249 and the battery goes from 4,000 mAh to 5,000 mAh, so you’ll probably have to charge it less. It also features the same quick charge, which means that when you need to top up, it gets power again quickly.

Internally you don’t get that much storage space here, but 64 GB with expandable storage support is still a lot for many. Especially those who look at budget devices.

It also uses the same 6.4-inch Full HD screen as the Moto G Stylus, so you get a large screen to work with. A cool new feature on both phones is what Motorola calls Moto Gametime. A function intended to prevent interruptions while playing games.

This is not a revolutionary feature on smartphones these days, but it is nice to see that Motorola is more focused on gamers. Both phones also come with 4 GB of RAM and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby, which should help the experience for all types of entertainment.

Motorola is launching the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus only for the time being in the US and Canada. They are only available sometime in the spring, but when they arrive, you can pick them up from various retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more as unlocked devices.