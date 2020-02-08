The morning host Phillip Schofield reveals that he is gay, pays tribute to the 27-year-old woman

The British television presenter Phillip Schofield has revealed that he is gay while paying homage to his wife for almost 27 years.

“I’m gay,” said Schofield, one of the biggest stars of the ITV broadcaster, in a post on Instagram. “This is something that has caused many heartbreaking conversations at home.”

Schofield, who hosts the long-running popular show during the day this morning, later told ITV: “This decision is essential for me and essential for my head. Every person I tell becomes a little lighter and a little lighter.”

Schofield, 57, said he had not been able to sleep and had experienced “very dark moments.”

He expressed grief over the pain and confusion he had caused his family, including his wife Steph and two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so much,” Schofield said. “My girls are amazing.

“These days gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud.

“Only by facing this, by being honest, can I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

Schofield, who started transmitting in New Zealand on the Shazam! music program, became a household name in Britain by presenting BBC’s children’s program From the Broom Cupboard alongside a hand puppet known as Gordon the Gopher.

He also played Joseph in the London show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and took over the Australian singer Jason Donovan.

“Every day on this morning, I am in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open to confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine,” he said.

“Be friendly, especially to my family.”

. [TagsToTranslate] Entertainment