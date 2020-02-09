A new picture of retired Australians about finances has been illustrated by new research and experts warn that something must be done.

More than 50 percent are worried that they will survive their savings, and four out of 10 say they cannot afford to go to restaurants and cafes.

This sobering picture of retirement finance has been discovered in a new study by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees and suggests that more needs to be done to make seniors feel financially comfortable.

AIST CEO Eva Scheerlinck said that Australia had a good pension system, but that it abandoned some people, partly because it was not yet mature.

“I don’t think people think about retirement enough until they get there,” she said.

“The super guarantee for people who retire today has not been there all their working lives, and even when it became mandatory, people only got 3 percent.”

The mandatory super system of the nation started in 1992 with 3 percent of employee income.

It was 9 percent in 2002 and is now 9.5 percent, gradually rising to 12 percent in 2025.

The AIST study, conducted in January, included focus groups and surveys among 1500 adults. It showed that 46 percent of the 600 retired people believed that their pension was more expensive than they thought, while only 5 percent thought it was cheaper.

“I don’t think people generally understand how low the retirement pension actually is,” said Mrs. Scheerlinck.

Including allowances, the pension pays up to $ 933.40 per two weeks for a single and $ 703.50 to each member of a couple.

Retirement home ownership is a growing concern for younger generations and super will be the greatest asset of many people.

“Half of the Millennials are retiring without having their own house,” said Mrs. Scheerlinck.

“We all know that there is a lot of upward pressure on the cost of living, and some people unexpectedly become single and that increases costs.

“There are not many affordable properties anywhere else.”

JBS Financial Strategists CEO Jenny Brown said many people retired unprepared.

“They haven’t made any budgets yet, so they don’t know what it will cost them to live,” she said.

“They think it costs less than when they were working, but because they don’t work, they now have other things to do.”

Meals with friends, coffee and hobbies all cost money that was often not included in retirement expenses, Brown said.

“So many people are fooling themselves,” she said.

Retired people and retired people need to think about how they intend to spend their retirement in order to get an idea of ​​the costs.

“It comes down to your cash flow and knowing what you spend and what you save,” Mrs. Brown said.

She said that super was still the most tax-effective way to save for retirement, charged with only 15 percent during the accumulation phase and 0 percent once you switched to an account-based retirement pension.

ENJOY A RICHER PENSION

• Inject as much money as possible into super in the decades before you retire.

• Get advice on strategies such as super contribution, spouse contributions and tax breaks.

• Use a budget both before and after your retirement to keep track of your expenses.

• Retired people can unlock equity in their home through government pension loans.

