PEBBLE BEACH, California – “I usually feel good with a wedge in my hands,” Phil Mickelson said with a shrug and one of the biggest s *** grins he has ever exhibited.

Nobody wants to sell themselves too short, but for the first time it seemed appropriate to say so.

Lefty had a reason to smile on Pebble Beach Golf Links on Saturday, and it was the same reason that has undoubtedly been the hallmark of his career. Mickelson may love to hit bombs, but it is his short game that has been his biggest weapon in winning 44 times on the PGA Tour.

He goes for victory No. 45 Sunday because he literally held himself in second place behind leader Nick Taylor of Canada and two battles for Jason Day in Australia. Winner of this five-time event, including last year, Mickelson ran twice out of the green on consecutive holes in the back nine on the way to a five-under 67.

At the 13th hole par-4, Mickelson splashed out of a deep bunker, placed a little left side on the ball and saw it disappear for a birdie. Then he rammed a chip just outside the green on the par-14th after turning his approach to the raised laying surface. That shot rushed on but found the flagpole and rattled into it.

“Yes, that was sexy,” Mickelson said about the bunker that was shot at 13. He only called one on the other “attractive”. It was more magical stuff in a magical place where Phil’s grandfather cadd when the course opened in 1919.

“It seemed that my short match today was pretty good,” Mickelson said, laughing. “I scored well today on a day that wasn’t easy, the greens were strong, I thought the wind was making it difficult, and I played really well and scored well.”

Mickelson, who made the best of a round in which he hit only nine greens in regulation, almost chipped in a third time, leaving a shot on the lip for birdie from the left of the green on the par-3 fifth hole.

As crazy as it is, none of these were even his best shot of the day. The first place went to a bunker explosion that did not go in, because he is the second best of his career. From a fried egg that lay behind the green at the seventh hole of par-3, Mickelson stuck out one that landed in the rough land, jumped up and then seeped within two feet of the hole.

The only bunker shot he had ever hit better came from under a lip behind the 16th green at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, during the final round of the Memorial Tournament 2006. (Look it up; it was insane too.)

“I was just trying to give myself a chance for par and not double (bogey), and I almost hit it,” Mickelson said. “It worked out great.”

He walked away from the iconic 18th hole with another bird thanks to another wave. After missing the green well to the right, he flopped a high throw of 47 meters that rested at 5 feet from the pin.

The 49-year-old Hall of Famer is looking for his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour, as he won three hits a year ago in a tournament that ended Monday due to bad weather. That made him the oldest winner in the tournament history. A win on Sunday would break a tie with fellow California native Mark O’Meara for most wins in this event and would also break a tie with another state product, Tiger Woods, for most wins in California.

“We have a lot of golf tomorrow,” he said cautiously. “I have to do the same as I did before and just shoot a good solid final round and start well.”

And get the ball into the hole. One way or the other.

