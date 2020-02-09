The latest news blog from SA, The Pulse: A man arrested after stealing a car at Ferryden Park, tried to steal a number of vehicles in western Adelaide.

A man was arrested after allegedly stolen a car and subsequently making several failed attempts to steal more vehicles in western Adelaide. Follow all the news of the morning in The Pulse.

At 02.20 a man broke into a Ferryden Park house along Durham Tce and stole a dark gray Renault Koleos.

The householder confronted the man and then contacted the police.

The suspect then broke into a second house in Ferryden Park on Malcolm St and confronted the householder. After a fight, the man left from the first address in the stolen Renault.

He then entered the CBD and approached a member of the public at Victoria Square, stealing their car keys and unsuccessfully breaking into their vehicle.

Jumping back into the stolen Renault, the man then drove down Anzac Hwy, where he hit another car in Keswick.

He then attempted a new burglary in a Glenelg house in Ulinga St, where he was caught by a resident of the house and stopped in the driveway in an attempt to steal another car.

He made another attempt to steal a car from West Beach Caravan Park, where he broke into a building, tried to steal car keys, but was again stopped by a resident of the house.

The police helicopter was turned on and followed the stolen car through the western suburbs, where the Renault tried to ram a number of police vehicles and drove along footpaths and cycle paths.

The man was later arrested on Port Rd in Thebarton after running down a street in Brompton where the police had nailed the tires of the Renault.

