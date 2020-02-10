The latest news and headlines from today, Monday, February 10

Never miss a beat when it comes to the latest news in South Africa – read all the important headlines on Monday, February 10th. Eskom is just around the corner, SAA is the center of controversy and Julius Malema has sneaked in. It could really be any other day in South Africa, right? Here’s what you need to know for the day ahead:

Eskom load shedding

We have Level 1 blackouts from 9:00 am throughout the day. A weekend of power outages at level 2 follows, but Eskom warned that the likelihood of a load shedding remains high for the rest of the week. The company has suggested that rollouts could be with us by winter 2021. Yikes …

SAA series eyebrows

There is real beef between South African Airways (SAA) business practitioners and President Ramaphosa. Cyril is not pleased that some domestic routes have been removed from the airline’s flight schedule, but those responsible for the financial restructuring are sticking to it.

SSA in Farcical Security faux pas

A brazen robbery has taken place this week in the heart of the South African State Security Agency (SSA), which has prodded officials at the Pretoria-based facility over the serious violation of their rights of defense.

It is believed that “sensitive documents” were also stolen during the raid. There is no way to enter the building without an access card, suggesting that the person who helped them may have been based in Pretoria – and may have had an ax to grind.

Malema media briefing

The 90-minute shortening was a piece of vintage malema: from the very first minute, he was well on the way to criticizing the president for “not having achieved anything in two years”. The EFF leader also vowed to occupy Johann Rupert’s farms. Juju didn’t stop here …

He confirmed that the EFF would bother SONA if Pravin Gordhan were not fired by Thursday.

Julius Malema accused Gordhan of making Eskom “worse” and sentenced him to take SA “back to 1994”.

Juju also said there would never be an EFF meeting with Ramaphosa “privately” because of her view that the president “does not listen to conflicting ideas.”

He found time to accuse the prosecutor of working for Ramaphosa, which is why they “didn’t challenge” him, as they did with Jacob Zuma.

Finally, Malema theorized that Mmusi Maimane knew “too much” about Bosasa and accused Cyril’s friends of removing the former head of state.

Condition recording continues

The state investigation will continue on Monday. The Commission will continue to hear statements from the former South African Airways Technical Nontsasa Memela procurement department related to South African Airways. Several other witnesses will also sit in the hot chair to pick up on the bombings we heard last week.

Disabled man murdered in PE

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers at Kabega Park in Port Elizabeth arrested a 30-year-old suspect who was allegedly involved in the murder of a 66-year-old disabled man from Kunene Park who died in his home on January 10 The Eastern Cape said on Sunday.

It was alleged that a friend left around 2:45 p.m. on January 10 after visiting Mark John Mullen at his home on Arlington Street, said Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Mullen’s wife arrived at around 4:40 p.m. and found him lying on the floor. He had suffered multiple stab wounds. Access to the house was through the lounge window. Mullen used a wheelchair because he lost a leg.

SAHRC visits Limpopo

Representatives of the SAHRC (Human Right Commission) Sibanyoni and Ameermia will visit Limpopo from February 10-14 to address human rights issues, including issues related to the right to water, hygiene, the environment, housing, and land. The commissioners will visit areas such as Mookgopong, Giyani, Sekhukhune Vhembe and Polokwane.

Proteas results: England squared the series

England survived a late collapse when it scored two goals against South Africa in Wanderers Stadium in Sunday’s third and final one-day international match.

England won the game 232 against four after leg spinner Adil Rashid and his slow bowlers limited South Africa to 256 for seven after being sent to the club.

But fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who had a horror start in the innings, scored three times in quick succession when England lost four gates for 20 runs before Moeen Ali won the winning runs.

Nedbank Cup – Orlando Pirates will be out on Sunday

For the third time this season, Orlando Pirates rushed out of the first round of a cup competition and lost 3-2 on penalties to Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup after returning 2-0 and scoring 3-3 after extra time. Sundowns and Chiefs made it safely, but Cape Town crashed against second division club Mbombela United.

Super rugby round two

Current weather forecast, Monday February 10th

Live traffic announcements for Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban

Horoscope today

