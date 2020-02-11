The latest news and headlines for today, Tuesday, February 11th

Stay up to date with the latest news in South Africa by checking out the key headlines on Tuesday, February 11th.

Parliament is preparing to host the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech presented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday. On the sports news, Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux selects players for the pre-season camp.

The Eskom court refused to increase electricity tariffs

Given the shedding of the load and serious concerns about operational competence, Eskom has to find another way to fill its coffers after the High Court rejected the utility’s request to increase electricity tariffs.

Eskom, which has been tireless in implementing the load shedding, has failed to force a revision of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (Nersa) initial tariff determination.

Consumers are delighted with the court’s decision, but this recent defeat puts Eskom in a dire situation. The energy company, which intended to increase tariffs by more than 30% next year, has argued that the Nersa allowance would result in a budget deficit of around R60 billion.

Before his release, Eskom’s offer was criticized by political parties and the public.

All systems rely on SONA 2020

Parliament said it was ready to hold this year’s state-of-the-art speech, at which the country’s leading politicians would penetrate the national assembly through the red carpet.

The event, which will cost taxpayers over R7 million, is considered one of the most important on the political calendar.

President Ramaphosa is expected to address a number of issues affecting South Africa while keeping an eye on the outlook for the year. However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have vowed to disrupt the trial in protest against arch-enemy Pravin Gordhan, the Minister for Public Enterprises.

Parliament will start rehearsing for the event tomorrow. Drivers can expect traffic delays around the parliamentary district.

Public Protector Mkhwebane’s unpopular guest list

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has not only faced the parliamentary move, but has also come under heavy fire because of her guest list for birthday parties. Mkhwebane, who turned 50 earlier this month, has been criticized for “partying” with people she should investigate for corruption.

A number of participants are currently under review by courts and law enforcement agencies. Bongani Bongo, who was charged with corruption and bribery and was released from Ramaphosa’s cabinet in 2018, was present.

Mosebenzi Zwane was also there for the celebrations. The former Minister of Natural Resources is currently being investigated for links to the notorious Gupta-run Estina dairy farm.

In response to the criticism, Mkhwebane noted that she had invited Deputy President David Mabuza along with Ramaphosa, but both had refused the request.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), which launched the push to remove Mkhwebane, said the recent “act of inappropriateness” has encouraged the parliamentary process to dismiss the public protector.

Committee requests report on water quality in Hammanskraal

The Tshwane City Council and the Department of Settlement, Water and Sanitation have been instructed to report quarterly on measures to resolve water quality problems in Hammanskraal.

The policy came from the Settlement, Water and Sanitation Portfolio Committee during last Friday’s visit to Hammanskraal, where committee members expressed concern about the lack of progress in addressing water quality issues in the region.

The committee visited the area following its visit in August 2019.

The committee was informed that the city of Tshwane has just signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ekurhuleni Water Care Company (ERWAT) to support the operation of the wastewater treatment plant in Rooiwal. (Source: SAnews)

Agricultural union “hopeful” after slight decline in agricultural attacks in January

The agricultural union TLU South Africa said on Monday that it was “hopeful” after the number of agricultural attacks and murders recorded in January decreased slightly.

“TLU SA hopes that the decline in attacks and murders on farms will continue in January 2020 compared to last year’s statistics for the rest of the year,” the organization said in a statement.

According to the TLU’s official incident register, which has been updated since 1990, 20 attacks on farms were recorded in January, but no murders.

“In comparison, 35 farm attacks and six farm murders were reported in the first month of 2019.” (Source: ANA)

NZ Rugby CEO reports reports of Springboks joining Six Nations

New Zealand rugby boss Mark Robinson is concerned that Springboks will join the Six Nations in 2024.

Robinson laughed in an interview with New Zealand’s radio sport about the proposal. He referred to earlier claims that Japan and Fiji would join the Six Nations.

SA rugby name squad with 20 players for the alignment camp

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux named a group of 20 players with strong international flair for the second SA rugby hosting camp in Stellenbosch this week, with 16 players representing South Africa at the age group level.

Five players – Celimpilo Gumede (striker), Jaden Hendrikse (striker), Thabiso Mdletshe (support), Sibusiso Sangweni (striker) and Emile van Heerden (suspension) – took part in the 2019 Rugby U20 World Cup in Argentina in December last year to Georgia with another 11 members of the squad as part of the SA-U19 team.

The alignment camp is the second of four planned camps that will take place at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport and take place from Monday to Thursday.

The week will be especially remembered for the brothers Hendrikse – Jordan (western province scrumhalf) and Jaden Hendrikse, SA-U20 player of the year 2019 – who have the opportunity to train together. (Source: ANA)

