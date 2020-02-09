Long before the coronavirus crisis came to Christmas Island, Nades, Priya and their two little girls were already here as the last family in alien detention.

Even after the Wuhan evacuees have been released from quarantine, the family remains locked up.

Twice a week, flanked by guards, they are allowed to visit the island’s recreation center in a rare opportunity for the girls to play with other children.

This may be their last outing while they wait to find out if they will be sent back to Sri Lanka.

Lawyer Carina Ford said: “There is no other case that I can think of with immigration detainees where the family is being held without other people, it is very unusual.”

Nades and Priya fled the brutal civil war of Sri Lanka – they arrived separately by boat in Australia – where they met and married.

Camera icon Priya, her husband Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born daughters of four and two. Credit: unknown / Twitter

Both girls were born in Australia.

A federal hearing next week will be their last chance to convince a judge that they are real refugees and should be allowed to return to their home in Biloela in central Queensland.

“I think my trial is a good decision, I’m going back to Biloela,” Priya said.

After years of fighting, their hope now rests on whether the biennial Tharynicaa can apply for a protection visa.

Mrs. Ford said she believed they had a strong argument to put forward.

Phosphate Hill is one of the three detention centers on the island and it is where the family has spent the last six months sharing the same room and sleeping in the same bed.

The family says it is like being in jail on Christmas Island but still better than being sent to Sri Lanka where they say they don’t know what will happen to them.

