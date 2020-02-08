The last #DemDebate for New Hampshire’s first in the primary nation in Manchester – Raw Story

Democratic presidential candidates will spar at Friday’s debate stage while Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg try to build on their robust performance in the Iowa caucuses and Joe Biden looks back on his gloomy show.

Both Sanders, the left-wing senator from Vermont, and Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, claimed victory in the chaotic caucasuses in Iowa and the pair is neck and neck in the polls prior to the next New Hampshire game.

The granite state has a primary on Tuesday as the Democratic Party tries to narrow the busy field and invent an opponent to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Seven Democratic candidates take part in the three-hour debate on Friday evening on television at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, which starts at 8 p.m. (0100 GMT).

In addition to Buttigieg, Sanders and Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Senator Amy Klobuchar, businessman Tom Steyer and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be on stage.

While Buttigieg (38) and Sanders (78) want to take advantage of the dynamics of Iowa, Biden wants to come back from his performance in the Midwestern farm state.

The newest poll in New Hampshire, however, means problems for 77-year-old Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa.

The Boston Globe / WBZ-TV / Suffolk University poll had Sanders, who won New Hampshire four years ago before losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton, with which he had the field at the top with 24 percent.

Buttigieg was next with 23 percent, an increase of 11 percent on Monday, while Biden saw his support fall to 11 percent from 18 percent in the same period.

“Much at stake”

“Buttigieg has actually been strong in this state since this summer, and it is really being overlooked,” said Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Biden is expected to use the debate to step up attacks on his rivals – Buttigieg for his relative lack of experience and Sanders for his self-described democratic socialist label.

Biden will “have a lot at stake,” Levesque told AFP.

“He really has to act and he has to show people and remind them that he believes he is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump,” he said.

Biden stayed outside the campaign track on Thursday to meet his advisers, and The New York Times reported Friday that veteran-democratic strategist Anita Dunn would play a greater role in his campaign.

Sanders turned to Buttigieg on Thursday and said he had the most “billionaire donors of all democrats,” and that Wall Street money was now watching him better after his performance in Iowa.

“I love Pete Buttigieg, nice guy,” Sanders said. “But we are at a time when billionaires not only control our economy, but also our political life.”

Sanders also fired barbs at a real billionaire – the democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg – who will not be in the debate, but will stand tall above the primaries.

The former mayor of New York chose to ignore the early nominations and has spent a lot on advertising, hoping to make a splash on “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when 14 states hold primaries.

“He has the right to become president,” Sanders said of Bloomberg. “No problem with that. Smart guy.

“But he spends hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars to buy the election. There is something wrong with that. “

Walsh falls out

Buttigieg, who spoke to a military veteran group on Thursday, sent to Afghanistan as intelligence officer of the US Navy, said his campaign had received “extraordinary validation” in Iowa.

“I am also perceptive and humble about the fact that New Hampshire is not the kind of place to let Iowa or anyone else tell you what to do,” said the centrist candidate.

Buttigieg and Sanders ended up in an impasse in Iowa and they all claimed the victory – the former mayor based on the number of delegates to be sent to the Democratic convention in July and the Senator from Vermont based on the popular vote.

The complicated caucus system of Iowa was marred by an embarrassing technical meltdown that affected the reporting of returns and no winner was selected in the midst of an assessment of the results.

Former congressman Joe Walsh from Illinois, meanwhile, announced that he was ending his quixotic attempt to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination after being run over in the party’s own caucuses in Iowa.

The former conservative talk show host called Trump unsuitable for his position and announced in August that he would challenge him for nomination, but he received only 1.1 percent of the votes in Iowa.

After New Hampshire, the candidates turn their back on Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29 and then Super Tuesday.