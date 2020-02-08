The Lahore Chamber calls for urgent action to protect the farmers from grasshoppers

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the government to fully support farmers in the grasshopper war as the worst attacks in decades have devastated the agricultural sector in different parts of the country.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that grasshopper swamps in various parts of Sindh have reportedly destroyed around 40 percent of the wheat, cotton, vegetables, and other crops, and that the grasshopper swamps have now entered Punjab, which is an occasion everyone should be very concerned.

The LCCI president said that crops, especially cotton, were already heavily affected by the rain and the attack by grasshoppers is now intensifying the fire on the fuel. He said our peasant brothers were too concerned and forced to see their crops tearfully before their eyes.

He said that they are trying to drive away the millions of grasshoppers through self-help and desi methods because the authorities concerned do not support them. Despite all efforts, farmers cannot save their yields. He said that grasshopper gangs landed the acreage and destroyed everything in minutes.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the disaster struck some of the poorest rural areas in the country where poverty has already peaked and farmers are deeply in debt.

“Millions of grasshoppers are present in Pakistan, and failure to control them meant they would grow and become more devastating,” added the LCCI president.

Pakistan, as an agricultural country, cannot afford to lose its agricultural base. In such a case, the country would face a serious threat to food security and the unavailability of raw materials for industry, which would make the economy vulnerable.

The LCCI president asked for compensation for the affected farmers so that they could repay their loans and earn bread and butter for their families. He said that a special plan should be drawn up to kill grasshoppers in all parts of the country.