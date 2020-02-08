The Jamaican government is lobbying for Grammys live on Reggae

Jamaica’s entertainment minister, Olivia ‘Babs’ Grant, is not happy that the presentation of the Best Reggae Album Grammy Awards is not a feature of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ main awards show and is going to lobby for it. Category foreground.

The minister announced on her Instagram page two separate posts yesterday, one of which posted: “Post Reggae Award at Grammy Show.”

According to Grange, who is a former manager of Reggae Grammy Award-winning Shaba Ranzi, the Reggae Grammy winner is usually announced before the annual Grammy awards, but for him, 35 years later, it’s time to change. Jamaican band Black Uhuru was the first Reggae Album winner in 1985. For many years, there have been repeated calls that the Academy has stopped treating the Reggae Album categories as bad steps, and has brought the award to the main stage.

“One of the things I have to work very hard to achieve is to broadcast reggae categories directly to Grammys. Reggae has been featured on the main show many times, but it has not been treated as a live-action category. Now, there are so many other genres to deal with, so this is going to be a very difficult battle, but nothing is impossible, ”Grangen said at the Jamaica’s New Grammy Princess Coffee reception on Monday. Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

Grange said this would require stakeholder support for the change, as well as a similar effort many years ago to create the Reggae Grammy category.

“It was a journey that we had even brought to the Reggae category in the Grammys years ago, but we made it. This is the next stage. We’re going to strengthen it, “he said.

The Grammy Awards are a product of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also referred to as the Recording Academy, a music organization founded in 1957. Considered the highest honor in the music industry, Grammys is the only peer to be recognized music award that recognizes the excellence of the recording industry,

All members of the Academy are creative or technical music professionals such as singers, songwriters, producers, art directors and engineers with proven track record. To qualify for a Grammy nomination, records must be commercially sold through general distribution, or made available as a digital record, either for sale or through a recognized streaming service.

To be considered an album, records must contain at least five tracks and not less than 15 minutes in total playback.