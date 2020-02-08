The issue of risk in Africa is often exaggerated, says President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke before a meeting of NEPAD heads of state and government of the Presidential Infrastructure Championing Initiative (PICI) in Addis Ababa on the importance of infrastructure in African countries’ efforts to achieve their industrialization goals together on the 2063 Agenda would have.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has estimated Africa’s infrastructure needs to be around $ 130 billion (R2 trillion) to $ 170 billion (R2.5 trillion) a year.

What Africa needs

More dams, power plants, fiber optic cables and ports as well as more social infrastructure such as roads, schools, social housing and clinics were required.

“Like all developing countries, we cannot satisfy our continent’s hunger for infrastructure with our limited resources, and it goes without saying that this represents a great investment opportunity for our respective countries,” said Ramaphosa.

According to the AfDB, the funding gap was between $ 68 billion (R1 trillion) and $ 108 billion (R1.6 trillion). Ramaphosa said that South Africans “have to think creatively and extensively about how we can close this gap”. He added:

“We also need to be open to various funding models such as public-private partnerships, commercial loans, development finance and government bonds. In addition, as the bank has found, the excess savings in many advanced countries could go towards financing profitable infrastructure projects in Africa. ”

“The topic of risk in Africa is often exaggerated”

Ramaphosa explained that “the risk in Africa is often exaggerated and the risk of loss in Africa is lower than in Latin America. However, no funds are channeled to Africa.

He gave an example: assets of USD 8 trillion (Rl 120 trillion) are managed in London, but only 1% is invested in Africa. Ramaphosa continued:

“In South Africa, for example, we are in the process of setting up a national infrastructure fund to leverage investments by financial institutions, multilateral development banks, asset managers and commercial banks in greenfield and brownfield projects.”

South Africa took over the presidency of the African Union at a time that was extremely exciting for the continent when the African continental free trade agreement started trading.

Strengthening trade within Africa and reviving industrialization

This was a milestone in the continental integration project. Africa should become the largest common market in the world.

The implementation of this groundbreaking agreement would boost trade within Africa, restart industrialization and pave the way for a meaningful integration of Africa into global value chains and the global economy.

“Our continent is on the advance. For example, suppose 17 African countries grew three to five percent and 20 countries grew five percent and more last year. Six of the fastest growing economies in the world are in Africa. Foreign direct investment to Africa rose 11% last year, well above the four percent growth in Asia, even though foreign direct investment fell 13% worldwide and 23% in industrialized countries, ”he said.

Africa diversified its international partnerships, expanding the scope of cooperation with various actors. This would create further links for Africa to drive massive infrastructure build-up, Ramaphosa said.

African News Agency (ANA), editor Jacques Keet