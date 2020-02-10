The Islamabad government denies offering land to Maulana Aziz

The Islamabad government has denied this

to allocate a 20-channel plot of land for the construction of Jamia Hafsa in return for the withdrawal of the Khateeb fire from Lal Masjid Maulana Abdul Aziz from the mosque.

When deputy commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat rejected a story published in Pakistan’s leading English daily Dawn, indicating that Maulana had agreed to leave Lal Masjid after the authorities promised him 20 channels of land for Jamia Hafsa, he said that this is not true.

The deputy commissioner of the capital said in a tweet: “Not true. We have not made such an offer. There must be a misunderstanding. “

In Dawn’s story, it was said that the government of the capital and Maulana Aziz finally reached an agreement on Sunday to end the stalemate after the government agreed to offer the cleric a 20-channel property for the construction of Jamia Hafsa in return for his withdrawal from the mosque to be allotted.

For many analysts, the government has once again surrendered to a clergyman who used students as a shield. The trend towards using women as a protective shield for people to force the state to agree on its extra-legal demands can pose some serious security-related challenges for the state in the long term.

Some other media reports also indicated that both sides had reached an agreement. As a result, the police deployed around the mosque were withdrawn and the students in the seminar left the premises.

The arsonist had occupied and claimed to be the rightful prayer leader, although his entry into the premises was prohibited. The capital administration had issued a notice of his removal last year, but had not appointed a new prayer leader to pave the way for the minister to enter the mosque when the administration was busy with other matters.

Maulana Abdul Aziz returned to Lal Masjid as Khateeb, taking advantage of “… the situation in which the authorities appear to be dealing with other issues …”

Any ideas what these problems can be?

Farce.

When both sides refused to surrender, the Islamabad police had surrounded the mosque to deal with any adverse situation. The police had also blocked strangers from entering the mosque, with the exception of Friday.

Read more: Maulana Abdul Aziz is subject to a three-month entry ban for Lal Masjid

During the negotiation phase, Aziz said he had started a “movement” against former President Pervez Musharraf because mosques in the federal capital were being demolished and such incidents had reappeared.

In response to the cleric’s complaint, the authorities assured him that they would forward his complaints to the competent authorities and that he would examine his request for settlement in light of the Supreme Court’s decision in this regard.

The agreement came after reports that the administrator was unwilling to implement the cleric’s demands because he wanted to become the mosque’s khatate again. The official had also said that he wanted a large piece of land to set up the seminar and to own the property next to the old children’s library and 250 million rupees.

It is worth noting that the Supreme Court closed the Lal Masjid suo motu case in 2019 after the government pledged to provide land for Jamia Hafsa. A two-part bank led by Judge Gulzar Ahmed, today’s Supreme Judge of Pakistan, led the hearing and closed the case after the government pledged to allocate land to build the university.

Read more: From Maulana Abdul Aziz from Lal Masjid to Human Rights Watch!

The Attorney General’s Office (AG), which submitted a sealed report on Lal Masjid and Hafsa University stating that the report was sealed due to the sensitivity of the matter. Justice Yahya Afridi replied that the parties have the right to view the report and that there is no law for the submission of sealed reports.

Judge Gulzar asked whether the property would be given to the university to which the AG replied that a 200-yard property would be used to build the university. According to the previous SC order, Jamia Hafsa will be a state entity.

Maulana Aziz, Khateeb by Lal Masjid

In addition, Maulana Aziz remained Khateeb by Lal Masjid from 1998 to 2004. He was arrested during Lal Masjid’s operation in 2007. Maulana Abdul Ghaffar was later used temporarily as Khateeb and Amir Siddiqui as Naib Khateeb.

In 2009, Maulana Ghaffar left the mosque after Maulana Aziz’s release, and she began to lead prayers in Lal Masjid until a ban was imposed on him in 2014. Amir Siddiqui had led prayers at the time and was appointed Khateeb of the mosque three months ago. A government official had confirmed that there was no Khateeb or Naib Khateeb in Lal Masjid after Amir Siddique was transferred two months ago.

Read more: Maulana Aziz blackmail the Islamabad government again?

It is worth noting here that in 2018 the PTI government signed an agreement with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a right-wing extremist religious party. The agreement was signed by Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri (Minister of Religious Affairs) and Raja Basharat (Minister of Justice Punjab) signed on behalf of the government and of Pir Muhammad Afzal Qadri (former senior leader of the TLP) and Muhammad Waheed Noor (central commander-in-chief of the TLP). After the agreement, the TLP canceled the protest.

Political commentators and experts suggest that the state take a firm stance to deal with those who attempt to contest the state’s writings. The state must secure its supremacy under all circumstances to maintain its claim to sovereignty, analysts advise.