The Internet depicts hilariously time-traveling Susan Collins throughout the history of the world – Raw Story

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) despised this week after being forced to quickly reverse her claim that President Donald Trump had learned his lesson after being deposed by the House of Representatives.

In an interview with reporter Gregg Lagerquist from the local WGME news station in Maine, Collins admitted that it was too early for her to say, “I believe the president learned from this case.”

Instead, Collins told Lagerquist, she should have said she “hopes” that Trump has learned not to bring down foreign countries for political rubbish after being deposed.

Inspired by this, the person behind the satirical Twitter account @pourmecoffee asked their followers to come up with pitches for a “Scifi series where Susan Collins travels back in time and worries about different things” without doing anything about the know how to avert historical disasters is coming soon.

View some of their ideas below.

Or a classic 3-act sci-fi film: Act 1. Worried. Act 2. Restless. Act 3. Hoped.

– ah 🇨🇦🇹🇼🚀✈️ (@accidentalflyer) 7 February 2020

“I think Caligula has sufficient time for chasting.” Https://t.co/DZwGGPHgrC

– Radley Balko (@radleybalko) 7 February 2020

The Justinian Plague has learned its lesson. *frowned eyebrows*

– Top Secret (@reformedEsqOH) 7 February 2020

The woman in high dudgeon.

– Dan Stevens (@daniellstevens) 7 February 2020

Susan Collins is very concerned about the birth of baby Hitler.

– Rafi Schwartz (@TheJewishDream) 7 February 2020

“I totally disagree with some of the chancellor’s policies. But the coarse labels that applied to some of his supporters’ actions. Like” Krystallnacht “or” Night of the Long Knives, “things go too far. “

– Mr. Serling’s Wardrobe by Kuppenheimer (@evilbobdayjob) 7 February 2020

The sequential numbers call themselves basically:

“This time she really means it” etc.

– I know it was you, C3P0 (@chestnutfez) 7 February 2020

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).