The benchmark index KSE-100 fell more than 600 points to the intraday low of 39,465.51 in the early trading hours on Monday before recovering a few points, marking a two-month low.

The index opened at 40,150.34 and closed at 40,143.63 on Friday. At 11:09 a.m., the index was trading at 39,554.95, a decrease of 588.68 or 1.47 percentage points, as potential investors remain confused and uncertain due to several factors that remain.

The stock market in the previous week followed a similar trend, losing a massive 1,487 points, or 3.6 percentage points, the highest weekly decline in recent months when the market regained much stability, falling to 40,143 by the close on Friday, 63rd

The exchange is seeing massive overseas sales amid rumors that Hafiz Shaikh and Raza Baqir may be replaced. Government unable to deal with the situation. This must be the most expensive circus in the world, performing the most expensive clowns that a nation can hire to its disadvantage.

Last week’s five-day trading sessions lifted market capitalization on the Pakistani Stock Exchange (PSX) by an incredible 276 billion rupees. Foreign investors were net sellers in the stock market and outsourced $ 4.1 million in stock.

“I don’t think this is a fair concern and more of a targeted rumor to create panic and instability,” said Naveed Vakil, chief operating officer at AKD Securities.

Vakil explained the strict brokerage regime and said that SECP is introducing a tier system for brokers that is either only divided into Trading and Trading Plus. He said that brokers depend on how much capital a broker has. will determine which category they fall under.

Low capital brokers are only allowed to trade, but cannot do business and do not hold securities for clients.

When asked whether overseas sales were being made, he answered in the affirmative, adding that overseas sales were being made, but this was also part of the downward trend in emerging and frontier markets, as well as global concerns about the corona virus, along with the short-term lack of a catalyst for Pakistan.

Investors were extremely cautious after growing headline-related deaths due to the increasing impact of the coronavirus, a slump in global crude oil prices, a unchanged base rate from the Pakistani state bank for the next two months, and the FATF’s political decision were uncertain in the country.

The SBP in the recent monetary policy statement left interest rates unchanged and pushed sales in the leveraged sectors such as cement and steel.

Concerns about unexpectedly high inflationary pressures and political uncertainty triggered by government partners kept investors out of the market.

In addition, the outcome of the Financial Action Task Force remained unclear in the upcoming review. Several reports claimed that significant progress had been made to remove the country from the gray list, but Economics Minister Hammad Azhar noted that it was premature to speculate on a result.

They were also concerned about the uncertainty over the FATF’s decision on Pakistan status to be made later this month and the country’s ability to withdraw from the gray list. Investors were also concerned about January inflation figures, which hit an alarming 12-year high of 14.6 percentage points.