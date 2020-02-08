The history of Vybz Kartel is pending in the Court of Appeal

Vybz Kartel is not a free man yet, so the story that is spreading is a fuss.

Dancehall deejay’s lawyer has spread the rumor that the deejay appeal judgment has already been issued in his favor. For the past few days, rumors have been circulating that “any weather” deejay has come out the other side of the storm. People received false reports through the grapevine that his appeal was successful, with congratulatory posts posting brief questions on social media. However, Valerie Neita-Robertson, one of the senior lawyers at Vybz Kartel, denies the rumors. He said they have yet to hear anything about the status or decision of the complaint.

“This is nothing but gossip. We haven’t received a verdict at this time, “Neita Robertson told STAR. Rumors have been circulating since reports of inmates at the prison where Vybz Kartel is being held are reportedly about the deejay life-changing story. Now that he has a false report, fans are back on the field and waiting endlessly.

This appeal case has remained in the press for longer than most, primarily because of the length of the court’s decision-making. It seems that the deejay legal team in custody has always been able to protect it, providing us with little details, like a letter from a judge here last year that the decision was made at an “advanced stage”.

Delay in the Adjara Palmer criminal case From the beginning, until now, some have regarded it as illegal and, at times, subversive. It would not be surprising to hear, however, that the recent social media circus that was published about Kartel and likely to be awarded was another attempt to maintain the story’s relevance and at the same time speed up the process. After all, the public interest is the best tool to encourage or at least prompt action.

This whole legal situation has generated controversy for fans to look at all the information carefully. Some even say the rumors we hear may be true, but the media is not protected at this time. The plot thickens.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that Vybz Kartel’s successful appeal and subsequent release is now fake news, but they can’t say they’re not accustomed to it.