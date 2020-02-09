The history of Telkom – from the dominant monopoly to the request for help

Telkom was untouchable two decades ago. It had a legally protected fixed network monopoly, owned half of the country’s largest mobile operator, and printed money.

Fast forward twenty years and things have changed. Dramatically. The company is rapidly losing market share for fixed broadband and struggling to compete in a saturated mobile market.

The company is in such a challenging financial situation that it unloads thousands of workers to save costs.

Investors are also losing confidence in Telkom’s ability to grow in the new converged telecommunications market – the company’s share price fell from just under 100 to under 30 rupees within 6 months.

To understand how Telkom transitioned from a completely dominant position to government intervention to promote competition, one has to go back to the 1990s.

The golden years

At the turn of the century, Telkom was sitting pretty. It had a legally protected monopoly and with the government as the largest shareholder, it would not change that quickly.

If you wanted a phone line, internet connection, or data service, there was only one choice – Telkom.

This dominant position provided the perfect opportunity to maximize shareholder value by listing on the JSE in 2003.

As a monopoly, Telkom quickly became a favorite with investors. The share price rose from R 28.00 to R 169.00 per share in less than three years.

With a 50 percent stake in Vodacom and the freedom to raise telecommunications prices thanks to its monopoly, this was a situation all companies dream of. These were the golden years of Telkom.

Competition is launched

The world of Telkom began to change in 2005 when the second national operator (who became Neotel) was finally licensed by the government.

Neotel started its business services on November 15, 2007, but an even bigger blow for Telkom’s monopoly was just around the corner.

In August 2008, the High Court ruled that existing licenses for value-added network services (vans) could be converted into individual licenses for electronic communication network services (I-ECNS).

This means that all ISPs and other VANS license holders can now set up and operate their own networks. This was the cause of death for Telkom’s fixed line monopoly.

Vodacom loses

Vodacom was founded in South Africa in 1993 as a joint venture between Telkom (50%), Vodafone (35%) and VenFin (15%).

Vodacom became the dominant mobile operator in South Africa in 2005 with 12.8 million subscribers and a net profit of 3.9 billion rand. It was a cash cow for Telkom.

When Venfin wanted to sell its 15% stake in Vodacom, Telkom had the perfect opportunity to become a majority shareholder in the mobile operator.

Telkom foolishly missed this opportunity and Vodafone acquired Venfin’s stake for R 16 billion to give him a 50 percent stake in Vodacom.

Three years later, Telkom completely sold its stake in Vodacom by selling a 15% stake to R 22.5 billion to Vodafone and distributing the remaining 35% to its shareholders through Vodacom’s listing.

This was a huge mistake. Vodacom is now the most powerful telecommunications company in South Africa, while Telkom is struggling to gain a foothold in the mobile communications market.

The competition makes it difficult for Telkom

After the High Court ruling in 2008, Telkom faced increasing competition from large and small players.

For example, mobile operators have started rolling out fiber to their own base stations, which has saved Telkom a large income.

Smaller companies also set up their own wireless networks to limit trust in Telkom and save money on Internet access and phone calls.

Another major blow occurred in July 2009 when Seacom launched services in South Africa that were an affordable alternative to Telkom’s SAT-3 / SAFE undersea monopoly.

Bit by bit, Telkom’s monopoly waned and the company struggled to adapt to a rapidly developing and increasingly competitive market.

Telkom loses in the fiber market

In the South African telecommunications market, Telkom still had a major competitive advantage: the extensive fiber optic and fixed network.

Telkom had millions of connections in South African households and businesses with around 1 million ADSL subscribers.

The existing infrastructure enabled Telkom to quickly and inexpensively provide optical fibers for private households and companies throughout South Africa.

In contrast to other fiber optic network operators, it did not have to dig trenches, establish new points of presence or struggle to get into people’s homes. The infrastructure was already there.

However, through inactivity and trying to protect its old sources of income, the company spectacularly lost to other fiber optic operators.

Vumatel pioneered fiber-to-the-home in South Africa and started its first services in Parkhurst in October 2014, two months before Telkom.

Since then, many other players have joined the fiber revolution. These include Frogfoot, Octotel, Cybersmart, Vodacom, MTN and SADV.

Initially, Telkom had a strong position in the market for fiber-to-the-home and fiber-to-the-business products through Openserve.

This started to change, and Vumatel recently overtook Telkom in terms of the number of households handed over and the number of subscribers.

Other fiber optic network operators such as Frogfoot and Vumatel are also rapidly expanding their networks through large investments.

In comparison, Telkom has almost given up the fiber market. Telkom cut investments in its fiber optic network by 36.3% last year.

Telkom has also cut the share FTTH receives and is now spending most of its money on the fiber optic base station (FTTbs) to support its cellular goals.

Fighting mobile player

Instead of defending its dominant position in the fixed-line broadband market through extensive investments in fiber optics, Telkom focused its resources on becoming a mobile operator.

Telkom is therefore giving up its bread-and-butter business, in which it has a huge competitive advantage to succeed in a saturated mobile market dominated by Vodacom and MTN.

It’s difficult for Telkom. It was still monopolistic when the regulator and the government protected it from competition and paved the way for it.

It is therefore not surprising that Telkom is turning to the regulator again to gain a competitive advantage.

Telkom complains about the fact that Vodacom and MTN have a competitive advantage and blames them for their own struggles.

The company quickly forgets that it helped create the regulations that benefited Vodacom and MTN and that it made tens of billions of Vodacom’s dominance.

Telkom also quickly forgets that it had the greatest regulatory advantage in the history of South African telecommunications.

In the mobile communications market, Telkom is now facing a large number of companies that have tried to compete on the fixed network market. And it is not easy.

While it is never good to see a once powerful company fighting, hiring people, and asking for help, they have been warned for years.

Your customers and partners have advised them to change and become more customer-oriented for years.

However, this has not happened. It has never really changed its monopolistic path and is now paying the price.

Many people, including myself, are rooted in Telkom in the hope that it will continue to invest in its fiber network.

Telkom is known for its excellent network and the offer of high quality broadband products on the market.

It still sets standards in many ways and has the potential to have a massive impact on improving broadband access in South Africa.

This is an opinion.

Read now: We have to cut jobs to save the company – Telkom