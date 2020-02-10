The Google Pixel 4 is currently $ 200 off

The Google Pixel 4 is currently available for purchase at Amazon for $ 200 off the regular price. That drops the smaller Pixel 4 to just $ 599 and the larger Pixel 4 XL to just $ 699.

These are some pretty decent prices for the latest flagship smartphones from Google, and some claim that these are the prices that the Pixel 4 should have been when it was announced in October.

For $ 599 you get one of the best cameras available on a smartphone today, but the Pixel 4 is of course not without its drawbacks.

The biggest problem that many have on the Pixel 4 – especially the smaller model – is the battery capacity. It is small according to today’s standards. Only 2800 mAh, which is much smaller than the capacity of 4000 mAh with which most flagships are supplied today. And the battery life is not great. However, it is better on the Pixel 4 XL, so if you’re good with a larger phone, that’s the one you need.

Both Pixel 4 smartphones come with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB basic storage. There is a 128 GB model available that will be $ 100 more. Unfortunately, there is no micro SD card slot available on the Pixel 4. So the storage model that you choose is what you’re attached to. So choose wisely.

The smaller Pixel 4 has a 5.7-inch full HD + screen and the larger Pixel 4 XL has a 6.3-inch Quad HD + screen. Both are OLED screens, so you really have a great experience when you view content on your smartphone.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are both fully unlocked and can be used on any carrier in the US. That includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and Google Fi to name just a few.

You can get the Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL from Amazon today by clicking here. This prize won’t last long, so you’ll want to grab it before it’s gone.

Google Pixel 4 – Amazon – $ 599