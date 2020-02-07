The game in Africa: Federer against Nadal

The record-breaking Swiss phenomenon Roger Federer will play its first game in sub-Saharan Africa in Cape Town against long-time rival Rafael Nadal on Friday, February 7, 2020.

The game in Africa – Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal

The sixth edition of the Match for Africa is also the very first edition of the Match in Africa, as Federer takes Nadal to the Cape Town Stadium for one night for a single exhibition match.

48,000 tickets were sold for the event where the Cape Town Stadium is trying to break the world record so most viewers can watch a tennis match.

As a curtain for fans there is a celebrity double with Bill Gates and Trevor Noah as partners of Federer and Nadal.

“This game in Africa is a dream come true,” said Federer when the event was first announced. “I will play in my mother’s home country against my toughest rival and friend Rafa Nadal. We share not only the love of tennis, but also the good thing of giving children a better start in education and life. I feel privileged to be the leader of others Having philanthropists on board to entertain millions of people in the stadium and on TV. It will be a unique moment for my family and me. “

Nadal was also looking forward to his first visit to South Africa.

“Roger and I spent so many magical moments on and off the field. I am very happy to travel to Cape Town with him and play for the benefit of the children. With Roger as the tour guide, I will be in the region for the first time – it will be fun. “

Roger Federer of Switzerland shakes his hand on the net after winning the straight sets win against Rafael Nadal of Spain on the tenth day of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 15, 2017 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

Observe: Federer and Nadal warm up for their tennis game in Cape Town

Federer and Nadal are the only men to have completed six consecutive calendar years as the top two players on the ATP Tour. This happened from 2005 to 2010 and seven times in total, including 2017. This includes a record of 211 consecutive weeks. The two best placements from July 2005 to August 2009.

