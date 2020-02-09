The future looks bright for the BFSI sector

Do you often imagine a utopian scenario of stress-free everyday life? Imagine that you have everything right on your doorstep and are ready to use right away – so that you are carefree and stress-free? I know I would love it! Well, maybe not everything can happen this way, but banking and financial services can.

A whole new year for Fintech leads me to immerse myself in the wealth of possibilities that are in the pipeline with smartphones and the Internet of Things, which makes it immensely simple but interesting. These two pillars, which form the basis of Fintech 2020, will create a world of lightness for everyday consumers, in which AI, blockchain and IT will do more miracles than in 2019.

The past year has played a key role in the global fintech time capsule. The 2019 fintech talk started with the long-awaited advent of 5G, the advent of intelligent fintech startups developing user-friendly applications, the exponential increase in smartphone users and a simplified digital infrastructure.

Fintech has carefully, yet positively reshaped the entire financial services and payments industry with tailored solutions, basic support and remarkable developments in all-encompassing sectors such as education, insurance and credit management. Is there another industry that could develop even more dramatically in such a short time?

According to Deloitte & CII’s Vision 2020 report, India is rapidly developing into a digital economy with over a billion mobile phones, 330 million Internet users (approx. 94% in wireless devices) and 240 million smartphones.

If there is one question you have to ask yourself this year, it should be: How fast can you be innovative to update the existing technology and drive the next wave of fintech developments? Because the time it takes new technology upgrades to convert to real-time data available to consumers is surprisingly short.

Fintech may still sound new to the average person, but it has been around for years – including, but not limited to, fast payment solutions, automated trading platforms, and customer-centric online shopping and mobile banking. Forms of financial services for a better tomorrow. Deloitte & CII’s Vision 2020 report states that fintech startups working on blockchain have raised over $ 1.4 billion in venture capital over the past three years.

With the advent of technologies such as IoT, AI and blockchain, the entire transactional experience for users is being reinvented in terms of time and cost efficiency, while enabling multilingual penetration and simple design interfaces for remote locations. With the blockchain-based fintech solutions, the cross-border forex payment models and similar options, the scope of the payment solutions can be expected to expand. Some of the other areas where I see fintech companies evolving in 2020 are:

Insurance for the masses

It would be interesting to see how insurance penetration in rural areas will deepen. Life and non-life insurers as well as microinsurers must have transparent prices and alternative options for extending insurance coverage via digital channels, e.g.

These bite-size solutions are not only easier to place on digital channels and can be purchased with a single click, but their acceptance is also higher because the nominal premium rates and no long-term commitment exist. In 2020, fintech is expected to delve deeper into short-term insurance solutions that are popular around the world and are now venturing into the Indian region to meet the needs of customers in all areas.

The Fintech Wave In Education



According to a survey by Entrepreneur India, the Indian education market is expected to almost double to $ 180 billion by 2020. This is an important market for fintech with an increased need for high quality education in the country. The education sector is already on the way to facilitating access to international scholarships, getting cheaper educational loans and finding affordable solutions for school fees.

Change the landscape of lending

The lending fintech landscape has grown to demystify the layman’s process with faster processing, documentation, and personalized services, much differently than was imagined. In 2020, alternative credit and credit methods will be further simplified for the large population without banks in the country. For example, P2P lending was a trend last year that eliminates the basic need for deposit insurance. Rather, the lender gets an interest by lending to others.

Blockchain steals the show

A MRFR study reports that one in three fintech companies plans to launch blockchain by 2020, and last year alone, 13 blockchain companies received over $ 365 million in funding, according to a study by Lets Talk Payments.

In addition to cost optimization for fintech companies of around 70% to 80%, blockchain technology will continue to contribute to effective risk avoidance and increased transparency. In addition to the outstanding fintech nuances of KYC automation, the facilitation of cross-border payments, crowdfunding and electronic notary systems, the greatest benefit of blockchain for the fintech sector in 2020 will be data protection.

Fraud detection and risk management

The approach is expected to become more beneficial in 2020 by introducing a more proactive and strategic mechanism for unsafe interfaces. Using a combination of multi-layer authentication and insurance, behavioral biometrics, real-time monitoring of fraud, and the like are some tools to control cyber vulnerabilities and risks associated with the increasing use of fintech applications.

Bridging the gender gap

Although the number of fintech startups is increasing day by day, the leadership roles here are gender-specific. The fintech gender gap currently exists at three different levels. Women as founders of fintech startups, women who work for fintech organizations and women who are fintech users. In 2020, the gender gap is expected to be bridged as more and more women enter the fintech space as founders, team members or users.

B2B over B2C

Fintech B2B startups scale growth, customer support and profitability much faster, and by 2020 this momentum, serving niche investors and business needs, should improve qualitatively. Digital B2B results at start-up speed, high customer loyalty, rapid revolution in cloud computing for payment solutions, an optimized end-to-end user experience and more such high stakes will override B2B payments to B2C partners.

Improved standards and guidelines are being created to regulate cash flow, payment economics and healthier competition between open and closed payment methods.

Cooperation is the key

Almost 80% of financial institutions have entered into fintech partnerships (a McKinsey report). During cooperation between banks and fintech companies at different levels; public and private will increase, other mutual synergies will also benefit the industry. Fintech startups as well as business incubators or support systems make the fintech journey in India extremely sustainable.

A recent study by PwC shows that 44% of those earning less than $ 75,000 a year would trust a technology company to do peer-to-peer payments. This is 68% for earners who earn more than $ 100,000. 11. This number shows the growing trust of customers on online platforms.

With super-fast P2P solutions from technology giants, the modernization of payment functions based on customer information, as well as improved liquidity and simple transaction processing, the further development of complex B2B payments with cloud computing and AI will become the new normal this year.

In 2020, fintech startups will have the opportunity to destroy existing financial systems through a more integrated approach that addresses everyone, including grassroots, and enables them to participate in the fintech leaps in our economy.

author

Worked mostly in new product development and in start-up environments. Use uncertainty, ambiguity and risks. Love converting them into real assets.