The founders assumed that our leaders would have basic decency – Raw Story

No historian or political scientist has better explained the vulnerability of American democracy than a poet. When I interviewed the poet Rita Dove three years ago, she gave the following assessment of exactly how a sociopathic president such as Donald Trump could cause irreparable damage to government institutions, and the norms – written and unwritten – that led them for centuries:

Much of our government seems to be based on trust, the assumption that people will behave as decent people. Yes, the founders implemented checks and balances and limits on power, but there are these loopholes that betray a belief that people will be decent. That optimism about human ethics is something I love in this country. Now it threatens to harm us.

In other words, decency was a stronghold against the corrupt impulses and bad instincts of those in power. Even Richard Nixon, who was not bothered by prosecuting civilian activists or illegally bombing Cambodia, acknowledged that he was a participant in an important system of laws. He was eventually forced to surrender to those laws. Fealty to the American order has also led to unwise and harmful behavior, such as Al Gore who agreed to accept the results of an election on suspicion of fraud for the ‘good of the country’. The erosion of faith in American institutions and their democratic goals, Gore and Nixon seemed to believe that it would cause chaos – a public break and a collapse of the government’s ability to maintain social stability.

Like decency, faith is elusive. It disappears as soon as people no longer honor me or act upon it. As Dove explained, decency was essential for maintaining the rule of law and government functionality in the United States. The election of the most indecent man who has ever held the presidency in modern times was a warning throughout the country. After mocking a handicapped reporter, routinely denying women and encouraging his “Second Amendment People” when Hillary Clinton became president, he put decency on a target with a shooting range. What is even more frightening is how quickly his fellow Republicans in Congress and his supporters in the media lined up to shoot guns in the hand.

The recent events of Trump’s acquittal in the Senate, his speech about the State of the Union and his hateful, boisterous monologue at the White House on Thursday have jointly formed the flatline on the heart monitor of decency. As decency dies, American life becomes increasingly precarious.

It is a cliché to use the ambitious wisdom of John Adams, who said, “We are a nation of laws, not men.” The lasting relevance of Adam’s uplifting rule of law is not to say that no previous president ever violated the law, or that no president, acting within the law, ever committed a gross act of cruelty or exploitation. It means that the rule of law is everything that separates a democratic form of government from dictatorship. The refusal of the senate republicans to punish an outlaw executor for his brutal violations of the law offers a horrible expression of American decline, one that defended Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard rights professor with an invitation to monarchy . The president cannot abuse his power, Dershowitz seemed to suggest, if he is the president.

Senator Mitt Romney from Utah argued differently in explaining his vote for the conviction of Donald Trump. He was the only Republican who did that. Romney not only honored American law, but by referring to his religious belief and legacy he will leave for his children, he spoke eloquently about the importance of decency. He only acted in his party as if virtue still had a role to play in the stewardship of the government, or in arguments about social life.

For his efforts, Donald Trump Jr. Called Romney a “kitty” and called for his removal from the GOP. Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and other right-wing commentators have reflected the son of the emperor with the sparkle of an empty can rattling in a cupboard. The vulgarity, immunity and dangerous conformity that is clearly evident from the rebuke of Romney will deserve applause from Republican voters. For half of the voters, decency is now a third track.

Adorable experts take their instruction from the godfather of indecency, Rush Limbaugh. During the State of the Union, Trump awarded the right-wing talk radio hero the Presidential Medal of Freedom – a perfect illustration of this government’s willingness to crawl on its feet and crawl into the sewers of racism, sexism, and common degradation.

Limbaugh is a shameless hypocrite who demanded from his maid that he go and buy drugs for him, while issuing demands to detain drug addicts. But what is much worse than his own personal failure is the influence he has exerted on American conservatism. He routinely belittled blacks and women, told an African-American caller to “remove the bone from her nose” and called Sandra Fluke, a lawyer and women’s rights activist who testified before Congress in support of the contraceptive mandate in the Affordable Care Act, a “slut “

Limbaugh is a cancer in American culture, not unlike the one who currently eats through his lungs. When Melania Trump wrapped the medal around his neck, she proved that the Republican Party not only tolerates cruelty and hatred, but also rewards it.

One of the most famous admonitions in the US Senate was the rhetorical question from Army Attorney Joseph Welch to Senator Joseph McCarthy: “Don’t you have a sense of decency?”

When it comes to President Trump, the vast majority of Republican officials and the right-wing media system that America is promoting on their behalf, the answer to Welch’s investigation is a definitive “no.”

The consequences, as Rita Dove warned, will manifest far beyond Trump’s acquittal and even the 2020 election, regardless of the outcome. The threat is here. The permanent damage to the US government and to the people it must represent is real.