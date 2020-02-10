The five best sports moments of the past weekend

The early start in Super Rugby means February was full of sporting action and this weekend was no exception – picking the five best sporting moments was no easy task.

The three major sports cricket, rugby and football have set out to entertain with the Pink ODI, Super Rugby and Nedbank Cup.

Five best sports moments

Here we see five sporting highlights of the weekend:

The match in Africa

On Friday evening in Cape Town, tennis fans received a rare reward when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal talked about an exciting exhibition game.

Cape Town Stadium set a visitor record for a tennis game with more than 51,000 spectators.

Federer and Nadal teamed up with Bill Gates and Trevor Noah for a celebrity double-use warm-up game. Gates was solid, while Noah brought some comedy along with a few winners.

The grip that the unusual surface of the temporary space offered along with the wind made for an unusual, yet entertaining game that Federer ultimately won.

Mapimpi magic and a weekend special

The Sharks began their four-week super rugby tour down under on Friday with a vigorous 42:20 win over the Highlanders.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe quickly became popular with shark fans, and he would team up with Madosh Tambwe and Makazole Mapimpi to attempt the second round of Super Rugby.

Since you suffered another load shedding, we’ll give you a weekend with the kind permission of SuperSport’s Xhosa comment team.

Come for “Weekend Special Boetie” stay for “Banana for you!”

Senatla speed trap

The Stormers defeated the Bulls 13-0 in Cape Town, and although there was no lack of intensity, there wasn’t too much to cheer for either side.

The crowd in Cape Town was on its feet for Seabelo Senatla when the cops gave the former Blitzbok too much space and let themselves be stabbed.

Manyama has the ball on a string

Kaizer Chiefs were advancing in the Nedbank Cup but didn’t have their own skills and needed a bit of magic from Lebogang Manyama.

Royal Eagles proved difficult to break and held out more than an hour before Manyama brought out a great deal of skill to send Amakhosi to the round of 16.

Pirates and Wits produce a classic

Orlando Pirates returned from two goals to force extra time and then took the lead, but was refused by a goal from Gift Motupa.

Wits won the match on penalties and improved, although it was reduced to 10 men in extra time.

