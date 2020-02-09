The film “1917” and the allegory of the wooden head – Raw Story

The recently released film “1917” is a cinematic stunning and dramatically immersive “war film”. I’m not worried about receiving the Golden Globe Award for the best movie of 2019 earlier this month (albeit “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quinton Tarantino, a kind of anti-history of the Manson murders, is equally worth it ). But I want to claim that it is so much more than a typical war genre film.

Filmed from April to June last year on the British Salisbury Plain (which allegedly upset nature conservationists, fearing the disruption of undiscovered ancient human remains), the film manages to place us in the vast trenches and the corpses strewn with corpses No man’s land from the West Front.

Of the latter, Leon Wolff, whose 1958 in Flanders Fields: The 1917 Campaign is still the best book on his subject, writes, “The problem of the terrain has disrupted military commanders in Flanders throughout history …. Because clay plus water is mud – not the chalky mud of the battlefield of the Somme in the south, but gluey, unbearable mud. “Wolff quotes an officer instructed to consolidate his forward position, such as writing back to headquarters:” It is impossible to consolidate dad. “(1)

The two protagonists of the film travel through No-Man’s Land and show this “gluey, unbearable” mud, interrupted by rotting men and horses, perfectly. It also shows, though not so clearly (and perhaps unintentionally), the terrible stupidity with which warfare still took place almost three years after the hostilities began in August 1914.

Wolff notes: “In the fourth year of this war, one of the many military disasters took place: the Third Battle of Ypres, often called the Paschendaele campaign or the Flemish offensive of 1917.” (2)

Stalin said, “When a man dies, it is a tragedy. If one million dies, it is a statistic.” “1917” places two human faces on the statistics of that year’s disaster.

Cataclysms were of course nothing new in the history of warfare when the First World War rolled around. Also not new was the terrible “wooden head” of military leadership. Thanks to Barbara W. Tuchman for introducing this label in her book The March of Folly from 1984.(3) Tuchman, who built her reputation during the First World War with The Guns of August(4)about two decades earlier, a series of military disasters led us from the acceptance by the Trojan horses of the wooden horse, through the loss of the British by the British, to the American debacle of Vietnam.

But for sheer stupidity World War I has demonstrably no equal, neither before nor since. The eminent English historian Martin Gilbert summarizes it for us in his The First World War: a complete history. “The destructiveness of the First World War, in terms of the number of soldiers killed, surpassed that of all other wars known in history.” He approaches the total as 8,626,000. (5) While the Second World War – which some may characterize as a continuation and definitive solution to WWI – surpassed this figure in the total human slaughter (mainly due to the extension of the total war to the civilian population), eight plus million remains a stunning figure . It also remains a tragic figure in the light of technological innovations that are literally within reach of the generals, who time and again threw the flower of their national masculinity at the barbed wire and machine guns.

The context of “1917”

Wolff notes: “The conflict that exploded in 1914 was tangible at the time, fortunately only briefly … (I) During the event, the unexpected power of the defenders … abruptly aborted the respective military plans …” ( 6) After the opponents had crashed on “as two mountain goats” in 1914, the West Front was solidified. Both sides, however, clung to the dream that victory through the weight of men and artillery could win. Iron will was rated higher than iron tanks. “In 1916 Foch, under the constant delusion that pure willpower could break through barbed wire and machine guns, the lifeblood of France has further depleted in huge, notorious battles …” (7)

Wolff further explains that 1917 would have been a good year to end the fight. Both sides were white and exhausted. Instead, first the French and then the British launched new abortive offensives.

By the time of the Third Battle of Ypres, Field Marshall Haig was once again convinced that he could win … and he intended to win before the Americans came into force and stole his thunder. And although a few visionary leaders such as Winston Churchill appreciated the value of barbed wire and machine gun tanks, this weapon remained largely novelty. Haig, himself a cavalry officer, clung to the view that his beloved horse soldiers would play a crucial role in his triumph; as soon as the celebrated breakthrough took place, they would flow through the opening and seize the day. Wolff claims: “In 1917 Field Marshall Haig had not lost any part of his optimism and self-confidence, although all his offensive facts had so far gone wrong, the war was a stalemate, British victims had exceeded more than a million and his suitability for command had become a known issue of debate…. “(8)

This is the context in which the protagonists of ‘1917’ travel through No Man’s Land with a typed message. And, as I said, the story is indeed fascinating. Yet no matter how someone cheers on our side, no matter how we hold the arms of our seats in our fear of their fate and that of the troops they are trying to warn of an impending disaster when the lights of the theater go up, we left with a nagging suspicion that we had. After all, it was 1917. Was there no easier way?

Why not a wireless message?

At the beginning of the film, we are informed that those annoying Germans, as they withdrew, cut off all telephone lines in the abandoned trenches to no avail. But wait. What about wireless radio?

In Intelligence in War, another eminent British military historian, John Keegan, writes: “Between 1897 and 1899 … Marconi improved his device so much that the British Admiralty had decided by 1900 to use wireless as an important means of communication …” (“9 ) Keegan added that wireless works better at sea than on land for various technical reasons, but admitted that laxity in the use of non-coded (“clear”) communication was a greater obstacle to effective wireless communication on the battlefield beyond technical difficulty. (10)

As with the tank, so it was with the wireless radio. Per Keegan: “During the years of static warfare … neither wireless messages nor interference played an important role because the available equipment was poorly adapted to the trenches and most communication, both strategic and tactical, was carried out with hand-carried paper, such as traditional, or via telegraph or telephone. ”(My emphasis) The technology was well-known. It was available or easy to adjust. It was the will to adapt that was missing. And so our two young Tommies sally with a letter from General Erinmore (Colin Firth) to Colonel Mackenzie (Benedict Cumberbatch), in which he warned the latter that his impending attack would fall directly into a deadly fall on the German Hindenburg Line.

Director Sam Mendes tells us at the conclusion of the film that the plot is based on stories related to him by his grandfather, Alfred Mendes, who was Lance Corporal in WWI. As we see, Keegan confirms the veracity of the older Mendes’ memories of current messages.

Then why not a plane?

That said, my friend and colleague, Dr. Gregory JW Urwin, professor of history at Temple University, and himself a distinguished author of the history of warfare (11) and I speculated about the sheer madness of controlling the two corporals (played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman) on their Quixotic mission.

Let us admit that wireless radio, like the armored tank, was a neglected technology. But why would the fate of the two Mackenzie battalions (1600 men) be in the hands of a few corporals? Like Dr. Urwin said to me, “(S) because they knew the location of the 1,600 troops in the two advanced battalions, who sent one or more planes to drop containers. Heck, you could have landed a plane that the regiment had occupied to pass on the news. “

General Erinmore insists that Colonel Mackenzie read the message for the witnesses, because Erinmore fears that Mackenzie with his blood up might ignore the order and continue his planned attack. But why not send an officer with the message in a biplane? Why not opt ​​for redundancy (the characteristic of trench warfare) and steer two planes? We see many aircraft in this film, showing that “aircraft”, unlike tanks, was an accepted innovation on both sides (at least to a limited extent).

Admittedly, Airpower was still in its infancy. Pilots, similar to ancient knights, fought one-on-one for air control. In addition to exploring the lines of the enemy, they made little use of the war effort. Bombing, which was the hallmark of the Battle of Britain 20 years later, was a novelty in WWI. Yet the capacity of a biplane or two to get the message to Mackenzie seems beyond discussion.

So isn’t the story of director Mendes more than a tool for dramatic effect?

I do not think so. If someone accepts his claim that he has inherited his story from the lips of his grandfather, and we also take Keegan’s word that the generals clung to the hand-carried message, then the yarn takes on the attributes of truthfulness. Add the broad evidence – Haig clings to his belief in cavalry, while early experiments with armored tanks had proven them effectively – and “1917” is a microcosmic dramatization of Tuchman’s “wood stubbornness.”

A warning story for today?

The final of the March of Folly is Vietnam. Just as the Germans learned of the First World War and hostilities opened in 1938 with “blitzkrieg” (lightning war), the American army learned of its bloody humiliation in Southeast Asia. This was demonstrated in spades in Kuwait in 1991.

But wooden head, like all the features of human nature, is unmanageable. Assuming Bush the Elder’s lightning war against Iraq was the right template, Bush the Younger dived us back to Iraq in 2003. Seventeen years later we are not alone there. We may be just one drone attack away from a new war in the Middle East.

Seen with one eye on this current context, “1917” can surpass the characterization of the surface as an exciting “war movie” to become an allegory. “As a literary device, an allegory is a story, whether in prose or verse, in which a character, place or event is used to convey a broader message about real problems and events.” (12) Instead of “1917,” Let me present the alternative title “The Allegory of the Wooden Head,” with an appropriate bow to the late, great Barbara Tuchman.

James Castagnera holds a JD and a PhD (American Studies) from Case Western Reserve University. He is a shareholder and chief consultant of Holland Media Services, LLC.