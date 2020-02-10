The family home of George Calombaris with several million dollars for sale in Toorak because the restaurant empire is faced with voluntary administration

The family property of famous chef George Calombaris in the well-to-do Toorak in Melbourne is for sale, because his restaurant empire is faced with voluntary administration.

Calombaris ’Made Establishment group, which employs around 500 people in its 18 restaurants, is expected to make a decision on whether or not to go into voluntary administration following a meeting on Monday afternoon, according to various media.

Made Establishment did not want to comment.

It is also generally reported that a house of the Calombaris family in Toorak has been offered for sale, with a sign of interest in the property.

Calombaris paid $ 4.75 million for the five-bedroom house in 2013.

Today’s reported creditors’ meeting comes after it came forward last year. Employees of Made Establishment received $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation in 2017.

All employees and creditors are expected to be paid, but some underperforming restaurants can be sold.

Victorian Jobs Minister Martin Pakula says that if voluntary administration is required, jobs of people should be the priority.

“My thoughts and concerns would be for all employees of his company,” he told reporters on Monday.

“In that respect, I hope that all conversations with bankers and managers are such that those people can keep their jobs.”

The Melbourne-based company received a $ 200,000 fine from the Fair Work Ombudsman in July after current or former Press Club, Gazi, and Hellenic Republic employees were reimbursed for work between 2011 and 2017.

Trade unions were furious about the amount of the fine and said it should have been bigger.

