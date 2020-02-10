The facilities fall below an important landmark

The level of the Cape Town dam continues to be affected by the summer season. Water reserves have dropped again this week, though it’s not just bleak.

Compared to February 2019, the dams are almost 12% better off. We start with a positive start. However, 1.2% of the total water volume of the six large dams serving the mother city was saved. As of Monday, February 10th, the total capacity of the Cape Town dams will be 69.1%.

For the first time in months, the sums are now below the 70% mark. This is generally considered a “comfortable number” for the dams, and things only get a little more restless when these levels reach the sixties. It is still three and a half months before winter returns to South Africa.

All reserves have lost water in the past seven days, including Theewaterskloof, which itself saw a 1.2% drop – which significantly affected the performance of the entire city. But credit where it is due: the Cape Towns also managed to use seven million liters of water less per day this week than in early February.

Large Dams10 / 2020 / 2020Cape Town Dam Levels

% in 2019 Mountain River 82.4

83.9

79.6

Steenbras lower

74.6

76.5

52.8

Steenbras Upper99.2

99.4

70.6

Theewaterskloof62.6

63.8

44.6

Voëlvlei

70.3

71.4

72.2

Wemmershoek

69.3

71.3

67.4

Total saved Ml620 267

631 855

515 921

% Storage in

Cape Town causeway plains

69.1

70.3

57.4

At the latest from the Western Cape

Anton Bredell is Minister for Local Government, Environment and Development Planning in the Western Cape. He reminded the locals that even though the Western Cape traditionally has the most rain in winter, nothing is guaranteed. He pleaded with the Southwest to “save water while we still have it.”:

“The largest urban areas in the Western Cape traditionally draw most of its water from winter rainfall. We have had good rainfall over the past two seasons, which has caused the dam levels in Cape Town to recover. “

“However, we cannot yet guarantee that it will rain well this year. Therefore, we all have to continue working together to ensure optimal water management and water savings. The best time to save water is when we still have it in our dams. I would like to continue to push for responsible water use. “

Anton Bredell