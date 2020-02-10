The F1 preparation season started when Haas unveiled the VF-20

Haas was the first Formula 1 team to present its 2020 car and published pictures of a gray, red and black VF-20.

The colors and signs of the former sponsor Rich Energy have disappeared and Haas is returning to a more traditional look.

“A real educational process”

After the high of 2018, where the team finished fifth in the championship, Haas dropped back to ninth place last season.

The team only managed seven top ten results, which exacerbated the headlines due to sponsorship issues when title sponsor Rich Energy lost the plot.

The then owner of the company, William Storey, used social media to make fun of the F1 team, which led to a breakdown in the business relationship and the end of the business.

Haas’ parent company, Haas Automotive over in American, will return this season as the main sponsor and biller.

Team owner Gene Haas hopes his investment will pay off.

“I am pleased to see the car return to the more familiar Haas Automation colors. It is certainly a paint job that people identify with,” he said.

“Frankly, I hope the VF-20 will bring us back to the shape we had in 2018 when we finished fifth in the constructors’ standings. 2019 was a difficult season.

“We went through a real educational process that will eventually come up for all Formula 1 teams. I trust that we have learned from these lessons and applied this knowledge to make the VF-20 a more competitive entry.

“It is important to me that we are back in the mix and score consistently. We certainly have the ability and we have proven that we can do it as an organization.”

“VF-20 has to deliver”

While Haas posted pictures of the new car and its paint job online, the actual machine was only shown to the public on the first day of the pre-season tests.

F1 testing begins on February 19 at Circuit de Catalunya, where Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen remove the covers from the car, answer a few questions, and then head out on the track.

According to team principal Günther Steiner, the new car is a further development of the previous year, and Haas assumes that the knowledge gained will pay off.

“It’s always exciting to see the development of a new Formula 1 car, and no doubt the VF-20 has to deliver where our predecessor didn’t,” he said.

“As regulations have remained stable this season, we have been able to improve our understanding of the car and delve deeper to find solutions and applications that can be incorporated into the design of the VF-20.”

“Last year was definitely a setback that I would never have wished for, but you learn from such situations – we all have that. Everyone on the team was forced to look at themselves and understand what they could do better.

“I’m looking forward to the VF-20 making its track debut. As always when testing, you want a lot of things, but many miles, reliability and speed would be welcome if we were to prepare for the first race in Australia. “