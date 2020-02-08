The experts weigh in on how you can seduce your other half on Valentine’s Day

The women of Tasmania have revealed what they most long for Valentine’s Day – and men, you may want to reconsider your plans if you wish to be lucky in the coming week.

A weekend away in another part of Tassie was at the top of an overview of romantic destinations and activities – with Bicheno, Ulverstone and Deloraine all favorites.

The finding comes when relationship experts encourage couples to throw away cliché gestures and distractions, especially telephones and social media, to focus on making their other half number 1 – next week and beyond.

Hobart couple Lila Landowski and Dean Al-Hajjiri like to spend time traveling together.

Both have busy jobs, Dean is a surgeon and Lila is a neuroscientist, so they are happy to leave for the weekend.

“A weekend away to Bruny Island or Freycinet is hard to beat,” Dean said.

“Beautiful scenery, beautiful beaches, great food and lots of places to go wine tasting make this something that we try as often as we can do,” he said.

Lila agrees. “Getting lost in the wilderness is one thing … but getting lost in each other’s company while you are there is even better.”

The couple is planning a trip further afield with a trip to the Maldives next month.

“The promise of warm, crystal clear water, as well as peace and privacy is so attractive. Imagine waking up with your favorite person in the most perfect place on earth? Lila said.

Matt Garrett from Relationships Australia said that while staying overnight or day trips are a great way to reconnect, it doesn’t have to be about splashing buckets of money.

“In some ways, the entire dinner, the red roses, the box of chocolates, has become a bit passe and really commercialized,” he said.

“Do something a little different. Our women say to us: “I don’t want chocolates, I don’t want flowers, I don’t want beautiful jewelry, I just want to spend more time together.”

“It must be authentic and must come from the heart.”

The trend to time above things is supported by experience and gift company Red Balloon, who told News Corp. Australia that there has been a major shift toward customers buying activities – from outings to adrenaline sports – to share instead of physical gifts.

When it comes to outings, the research found that after local locations, the Outback, Gold Coast and Whitsundays are our mainland dream destinations; while online travel company Booking.com said Deloraine, Bicheno, Ulverstone, Devonport and Burnie, plus Hobart and Launceston, where the last two years have been the top specific spots for Valentine’s weekend.

Mr. Garrett encouraged couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but said they had to press ‘repeat’ all year round.

