The evolution of the Genesis Invitational: what it means for the old L.A. Open to become an event with elevated status

LOS ANGELES – The golf tournament at Riviera Country Club did not need an extra bump. With one of the best golf courses on tour as a canvas, the best golfer of his generation as a host and an iconic city as a backdrop, this event already enjoyed status as one of the elite stops on the PGA Tour schedule.

No, the Genesis did not need a bump. But it still has one.

The tournament, formerly known as the Genesis Open, debuts this week as the Genesis Invitational, a switch that is more than just cosmetic. First, the tangible changes: a reduced field size from 144 to 120; a three-year tour exemption for the winner, instead of the usual two-year pass; and a $ 1.9 million to $ 9.3 million increase in the wallet, including a $ 1,674 million winner.

In a more symbolic tone, the Genesis joins the Memorial Tournament, organized by Jack Nicklaus, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational as PGA Tour events with ‘elevated status’. Now Tiger’s tournament, Jack’s tournament and Arnie’s tournament are above the rest. Sounds good.

“The criteria for invitations – you must have at least 60 wins,” Woods joked at Golf Digest. He has 82 PGA Tour titles, linked to Sam Snead for the all-time record, while Nicklaus has 73 and Palmer 62.

“We are very happy to have the Invitational status,” says Woods. “It will only make our field better, our tournament better and a better experience for the fans.”

RELATED: Oddsmakers weigh on the odds of Tiger during the Genesis Invitational

Yes, Woods and tournament organizers knew that the Invitational bump would attract a stronger field. But the players gathered this week outside of L.A. in Pacific Palisades seem to be ready to exceed even their most optimistic expectations. Each of the top five players in the world – new # 1 Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson – and nine of the top 10 will compete this week. The winner of the tournament is expected to receive 70 World Ranking points, which would be more than the winner in every non-large, non-player and non-WGC event received last season, including the Memorial and the API .

“It’s really special,” said tournament director Mike Antolini, “when you think of the history of professional golf in LA, going back more than 90 years with the LA Open, and how this tournament has evolved. Even in the last few years, since Genesis came on board in 2017 and Tiger takes on the guest role in 2016 and is now elevated to the Jack and Arnie event – I think it speaks to Tiger’s legacy and everything he did for the game. ”

Keyur Khamar

The drivable 10th hole par-4 in Riviera has become one of the iconic holes of the PGA Tour.

And everything he did outside the game. The Genesis Invitational benefits the TGR Foundation, the charity initiative of Woods that recently surpassed the important milestone to reach more than 1 million children in its mission to make STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), programs for access to colleges and professional development of teachers available to children around the world.

“Of course, the Genesis is a fundraiser – it will help raise money and support part of the work we do,” said Rick Singer, president and CEO of the TGR Foundation. “That is clearly important. But even more for us, we meet so many people through the golf tournament – through the pro-am, people coming to the site – who are very similar to us in terms of what they want to do for disadvantaged children. The ability to meet them allows us to find other donors and volunteers, and it will really be an important part of our entire outreach program. “

There is also the marketing aspect of the tournament. “Tiger is being interviewed several times a week, he will be on network TV,” Singer said. “Last year he gave a great interview during the Hero World Challenge (which also benefits TGR) in which he was able to talk about what we do, reaching us for a million children, new programs. That ensures great publicity. For us it’s about getting more involvement from teachers and getting more people interested in what we do. Talking about it on national TV is a pretty good way to do that. “

RELATED: PGA Tour in honor of Kobe Bryant during Genesis Invitational on the eighth riviera

Woods is just as proud of his philanthropic achievements as his athleticism. Singer said that Woods told him he believes, if everything is said and done, that he will be remembered more for what he has done for disadvantaged children than for what he has achieved on the golf course.

“So many first-gens are going to study – then they come back and they are the leaders of their community,” Woods said. “Nobody expected anyone in their community to go to university. And these kids go to Harvard and Princeton, Yale, Brown. You begin to meet these children who never thought they would go to college. It’s pretty incredible. “

Woods association with Riviera is a natural one. It was the location of his first PGA Tour start, as a deceptive 16-year-old in 1992. And it’s something of a home game for him – Woods’ alma mater, Western High School, is an extremely traffic-dependent hour-like trip from Riviera . (That traffic is the reason Woods says he grew up in the San Diego area more than the Los Angeles stalemate. “Avoid the 405 and 101 at all costs,” he said with a smile).

But as far as track success is concerned, Riviera has proven to be one of the few jobs that Woods has yet to conquer. Twelve times he struck it with the George Thomas gem covered with kikuyu, and twelve times he went home without the trophy. It is the most start he has made on a tour without victory.

“I just didn’t play so well,” said Woods. That is of course all relative – Woods finished in second place in 1999 and has seven other top 20 finishes here, including a T-15 last year. “It’s perfect for a man who hits a high cut. That’s my chance! Unfortunately I didn’t play that well. “

The good news for Woods is that he is in good shape this week – he won the Zozo championship in October, went 3-0-0 as game captain at the Presidents Cup in December and took T-9 at his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open. He is also well rested after two weeks away from the tournament game. A win this week would be the 83rd of his PGA Tour career, his 15th in the state of California, and his fourth since his return from a spinal fusion operation.

It would also make him the first champion of the Genesis Invitational.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

. (TagsToTranslate) story