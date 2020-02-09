The English Premier League looks like a direct streaming service

Inspired by the rise of services like Netflix and falling income from TV rights deals, the Premier League is considering introducing its own direct streaming platform.

The new Premier League managing director, Richard Masters, is striving to deliver content directly to fans after the 2022/23 season, and has revealed that the world’s most popular league has considered offering above-average service from 2019.

Premflix and chill?

In South Africa, fans have to pay a full DSTV premium subscription to watch Premier League games. However, if this streaming service comes into play, you may be able to save a significant amount of money and still enjoy the EPL.

Broadcasters around the world are currently offering packages in three or six years, but the league has seen a decline in rights in the UK.

The Masters said it was a matter of timing, not timing, when the Premier League would launch its own streaming service.

“During the last [subscription rights] process [for the 2019-22 season], we spent a lot of time and invested a lot of resources in building up our expertise and our capacities for direct contact with consumers,” said Masters.

“We considered whether it was strategically the right time to test some markets and decided against it.

“We were ready the last time and will be ready the next time if the opportunity arises. Ultimately, the Premier League will be a mix of direct selling and [traditional] selling media rights.

“We have every reason to be optimistic about the future of sports rights. I don’t think the bubble has burst because our business is effectively hedged between national and international performance. “

A game of chance for the Premier League

The risk for the Premier League is that such a move will take the fate of consumers in hand and destroy the guaranteed money for TV rights deals.

There are already several sports and entertainment leagues that have followed this path. In tennis, the ATP tour now has its own live streaming service, and in the field of sports entertainment, the WWE offers its entire program as a subscription.

The Premier League is likely to launch the streaming service first in overseas markets, with the Far East being the best region for testing the project.

Current estimates assume that Premier League revenue from TV funds is over £ 9bn. However, this number could increase significantly if Masters and the company can start up the streaming service.