The Elon Musk Roadster is probably still in space two years later

I know Elon Musk does a lot of questionable and sometimes outrageous things, but do you remember when he once fired a Tesla Roadster into space with the Falcon Heavy SpaceX rocket?

Yes, this outrageous thing. The launch was a year ago, on February 6, 2019. The roadster with its only occupant – a doll with a space suit called Starman – is probably still out there.

According to the experts, the sporty red car is still driving through our solar system. You also have an easy way to keep an eye on the Roadster and Starman.

Where’s the roadster now?

Simply go to Where is Roadster, a website created by programmer Ben Pearson to track the location of the vehicle. According to the location, the vehicle is currently near Mars.

This means that it is approximately 298 meters from Earth and moves at a speed of approximately 2985 kilometers per hour.

Starman is on an orbit that is said to be in orbit around the Red Planet, but will never reach the Red Planet or enter its atmosphere as intended.

It is expected that the Tesla and its “driver” will continue to orbit the sun as a part experiment and part art project. Until then, there could even be a Musk Museum of Crazy Things.

Two years in space would not have been good for the Tesla Roadster because the car was developed for the earth’s atmosphere and the vastness of space.

This still from a SpaceX livestream video shows “Starman” in SpaceX boss Elon Musk’s cherry-red Tesla roadster after the Falcon Heavy rocket launched it into orbit on February 6, 2018. Photo: AFP / SPACEX

Why did Elon Musk launch a Tesla Roadster into space?

The vehicle was originally launched by SpaceX to demonstrate the capabilities of the Falcon Heavy rocket. The start of the Tesla Roadster was the maiden voyage.

Musk wanted to prove that the rocket could launch something that could reach Mars. Well done, super heavy, mission accomplished.

If everything goes according to plan – if space hasn’t destroyed it yet or Starman hasn’t been kidnapped by aliens – this sporty red car is still out there and will continue to orbit the sun.

Will Starman ever come back?

Probably. The researchers calculated that the roadster will “have a fairly close encounter with Earth in 2091”. If Starman ever set foot on Earth again, this would be the perfect time to send out a recovery vehicle.

According to Pearsons, the roadster has traveled more than 1.6 billion kilometers and is already in the second orbit around our sun.

As early as 2019, an orbit model study predicted a 6% probability that the roadster would fall to earth in the next 1 million years. The same study found that the car will hit Venus with a 2.5% probability.

