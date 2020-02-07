The Edtech landscape in India: the trends and startups

From 2014 to 2019, over USD 1.8 billion was invested in Indian edtech startups

The Test Prep segment has the highest capital inflow and demand in India

India’s technological economic growth has fueled the demand for skills development solutions

From classrooms to intelligent devices, the medium of education and learning has undergone a paradigm shift in India. With over 665 million subscribers to wireless Internet (3rd quarter 2019), the number of addressable Internet services in India increased by 14% within one year. This acceptance rate was of great importance for startups and digital products and services, and has resulted in personalization and ease of use when it comes to school curriculum and out-of-class learning.

The growing popularity of online learning has driven up two of the key sub-sectors of the edtech market – exam preparation (from K-12 to entrance exams) and online certification. To put this in perspective: Between 2014 and 2019 startups in test preparation and online certification startups earned a whopping 88% (USD 1.6 billion) of the total capital inflow in edtech.

The lopsidedness in funding and the interest of investors in test preparation and online certification startups is in line with the spread of the first degree mentality in the Indian market and the need for a skilled technical workforce. These products are in high demand on the Indian market because they correspond to the traditional rise on the education ladder – preparation for exams and receiving the right certificate for employment.

New trends in the Edtech landscape

Furthermore, the basic reason is that Indians are more than willing to pay for these services. The income elasticity in terms of spending on education-related products is lower than in healthcare. This shows that Indian consumers at different income levels prefer to compromise health costs over education.

According to the results of the Economic Survey 2017-18, the income elasticity in relation to the PFCE (private consumption expenditure) for the healthcare system was 1.95, while it was 0.93 for education-related goods.

In addition to preparation for the test and online certification, skills development is another sub-sector of edtech that is gaining popularity. In the context of online certification, skills development focused on upgrading the skills of young and experienced workers from non-digital to digital needs, recruiting new workers that need to be revised, and building a talent pool for start-up companies that are deal with technology such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, robotics, Industry 4.0 and more.

The threat of skills shortages in India has affected the overall productivity of the country’s workforce. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), output per worker (PPP) in India ($ 18.5,000) in 2018 was 49% below the global average ($ 36.6,000). With the application of technology, the problem of the lack of skilled workers in the country can be tackled in early learning phases. Similar to the emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Edtech startups in India are leading this revolution.

Test Prep startups benefit from India’s obsession with grades

Despite great advances in the spread of the Internet and smartphones, awareness of new learning ideas and systems, and growing awareness of the value of quality education – apart from the fact that most points have been scored – India is still an exam-oriented education market.

Outside of schools and universities, the Indian education system is involved in several levels of entrance exams and exams at different national academic levels as well as for professional courses. Among these, some of the most popular are the JEE major for admission to engineering courses for undergraduate students, CAT (Common Admission Test) for graduation as a Master of Business Administration and UPSC (the ancient Indian favorite) that open the doors to Indian Administrative services and other lucrative government posts. Aside from these, there are dozens of other exams for seating in mass media, computer applications, and other courses.

To say that millions of students turn up for these exams means to underestimate the rush. For example, the total number of registrations in the 2019 JEE main exam was 1.8 million, an increase of 74% compared to previous years (1.04 million) for around 15,000 seats. The limited admission and growing number of aspirants intensify competition in all exams at national level, which means that capitalization opportunities are also increasing.

In the past, coaching institutes were the point of contact for students to prepare for such exams, but with the increasing spread of edtech platforms, online exam preparation boomed. The advantages are obvious – costs and comfort. Driven by these factors, the market for online test preparations in India is estimated at 515 million by 2021 and has been growing at an annual growth rate of 64% since 2016.

At the same time, the new universities that have been created to meet demand are still addressing the problems that are typical of new universities. This means that students are looking at Edtech startups to advance to the next level in skills and employability. Certification and competence development platforms make hay here.

Solve the skill development puzzle

In the Indian context, the former had the upper hand in certification compared to skills. Since 2014, the government has been taking a proactive approach to getting the skills of Indian workers and students on the verge of entering the world of work. Programs like Skill India Mission, SWAYAM (learning web of active learning for young aspiring minds), NDL (National Digital Library) and others have achieved results – but in many ways it has not solved the upcoming wave of automation.

Sufficient funds are available for these initiatives for the time being, but the technology industry is still longing for the right talent. SWAYAm committed $ 6.2 million in fiscal 18-19, which is 14% less than two years ago ($ 7.2 million). The Indian government’s efforts do not seem to focus on implementation, but on politics and institutions.

Let’s focus on primary school. After an analysis by Data Labs According to data provided by Stones2Milestones, students’ advanced reading skills decrease when they switch to higher grades. In the fourth standard, the percentage of students with sufficient advanced reading skills was 12.5%, while the percentage was two grades higher and was only 3.9%. Similarly, in the IT segment, the average gap between trainable and employable Indian students in terms of IT skills of the new age (such as data science and cloud computing) was 7.4%. For more information, see “The Future Of India’s $ 2 Billion Edtech Opportunity Report 2020,” which looks at Edtech in India in more detail than ever.

The impact of the learning deficit in elementary school can be felt at college and university level, where students have made it through learning and striving for grades. Qualification and certification startups benefit from this deficit. According to a study by KPMG, the estimated market size for online certification and the retraining industry is estimated at $ 463 million (2021), which is an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38% since 2016.

The main themes and main advantages for edtech are personalization and inclusion. Easy access makes online learning more equal in a country with huge income differentials. It has certainly made access to learning materials easier for the vast majority of students.

In addition to the school system, Edtech startups have enabled more people to learn various new skills and enabled experienced workers to more easily master new challenges in the tech industry without overcoming the hurdles that Indians used to face were. If you turn to the generation that studied and worked hard in India before the 1990s, you can hear stories of how such a transition would have been almost impossible 20 years ago. Fortunately for today’s Indians, Edtech startups are helping them overcome these hurdles on their way – from students to workers to entrepreneurs.

With input from Nikhil Subramaniam

author

Sandeep is a Research Analyst at Inc42 DataLabs. As a market researcher, he is very interested in blockchain and public policy.