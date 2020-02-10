The editor-in-chief of Golf Digest played in the last group on Pebble Beach on Sunday, making your best golf moment somewhat boring compared to

Jerry Tarde has been the editor-in-chief of Golf Digest for four decades. He has won Lifetime Achievement Awards, played money contests against major champions, and if we thought he would not review this message, we might confess that there was deep-rooted resentment.

And that’s all before Tarde’s experience last weekend in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was taken into account. The appearance was the ninth of Tarde as an amateur participant in the Crosby Clambake, and when he was paired to Canadian pro Nick Taylor on Tuesday night, there was little to suggest that it would surpass anyone else. Taylor had won one PGA Tour event, a start in another field, in 2014, but on Thursday he peeked the first hole on the way to an opening 63. Then he shot 66 on Friday. On Sunday afternoon, Taylor struck a four-stroke wire-on-wire win at one of the most iconic locations of golf, and Tarde was left behind to judge where it stood on his long list of indelible golf moments.

“Well, the whole week was the best week I’ve ever had in golf. And Sunday was just off the charts. Said Tarde, who finished next to Taylor T-2, five strokes behind winners Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald in the pro-am portion. “As my daughters kept saying to me:” It was at the top of the bucket list and you didn’t even know it was on the bucket list. “

After having stolen time on the CBS broadcast in a group that also included Phil Mickelson and his partner, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, we asked Tarde to participate in the Golf Digest Podcast (19:50 mark) for his vantage point to share in the final round of competition, and the unusual dynamics that go with it. For example, did he know when to leave Taylor alone in the nine? Did he know when there were cameras on him? And did Mickelson, once the gameman, even try to get into his head (Spoiler alert: yes)?

Also in this week’s episode, Alex Myers, Keely Levins and I discuss the most impressive part of Taylor’s victory, we try to understand Mickelson’s surprising attitude at the US Open this summer, and weigh the final distance debate. Listen up:

<noscript><iframe height="500" width="800" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/758446837&color=%23ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true&visual=true" data-reactid="93"></noscript>

