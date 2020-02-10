The developers of Arcana Heart and Chaos Code, Examu and FK Digital, announce that they will soon cease operations

The development of the Arcana Heart series was passed on to the Arcana team

We are sad to announce unfortunate news about two but one fighting game development company that will stop development in the coming weeks.

Examu, the creators of the Arcana Heart series, and FK Digital, the team responsible for the Chaos Code titles, will suspend development practices in late February and late March, respectively. The latter recently announced a brand new title, Chaos Code: Next Episode of Xtreme Tempest, at EVO 2020, but announced that the project is now being canceled.

From a translation provided by Siliconera, FK Digital has made the following statement regarding its initially stopping development.

“Dear partners and players, first of all I would like to thank you all for your long-term support and love for us and our games. We hope you enjoy the games we have developed, FK Digital. We very much regret this For today we have decided to discontinue the development of new titles after March 31, 2020 (existing titles are not affected) and we regret that we have announced the development of our new title ‘Chaos Code NEXT’ last month is also being canceled. A break is for a longer trip. I hope to see you again sometime. “

The Chaos Code series was created by the brothers Micky and Michael Lin. Micky released an additional statement explaining the recent decision. He clarifies that the lack of human resources and budget has harmed the company, but that a decline in his own mental health is the main reason.

Michael died on December 25, 2017 at the age of 38 from the effects of an illness. Since then, Micky has headed the development team alone. Micky notes that a recent loss of support has made the situation from massively difficult to impossible.

In the case of Examu, they shut down because “the business has been gradually declining in recent years” and “the environment of the company has changed significantly”.

Arcana Heart developers started in 2005 and produced 11 titles in their active years. Examu further clarified that all ongoing development work will be handed over to the Arcana team, which was formerly owned by Examu and now appears to be working on its own.

Thanks to 2ndEntity, Mobile Suit Rocc, Crimsonredgod and AriesWarlock for the submissions.