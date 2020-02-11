The death toll of Coronavirus has now risen a thousand times – in just one month – Raw Story

The death toll from a new outbreak of coronavirus rose by more than 1,000 on Tuesday when the World Health Organization warned that infected people who did not travel to China could be the spark for a “bigger fire.”

The turnout came after President Xi Jinping made a rare visit to a hospital in Beijing while wearing protective clothing while talking to medical workers and patients.

A forward-looking team for a WHO-led international expert mission arrived in China, while the country is struggling to control a viral epidemic that has now infected more than 42,000 people and reached around 25 countries.

A further 108 deaths were reported on Tuesday – the first triple rise since the virus emerged.

The first death was reported on January 11. The number of deaths has increased a thousand times in just one month, to 1,016, although the death rate remains relatively low at 2.4 percent.

Chinese authorities have detained millions of people in a number of cities, while various governments have banned the arrival from China, and major airlines have suspended flights to keep the disease from their coasts.

But the case of a British man who passed on the virus to at least 11 other people – without having been to China – has fueled fears of a new phase of infection abroad.

In most cases, there have been people involved abroad who had been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city in quarantine where the virus emerged at the end of last year, or people who had been infected by others who had been in the epicenter.

The adult British citizen, not publicly mentioned, caught the virus at a conference in Singapore and then passed it on to fellow countrymen during a vacation in the French Alps before finally being diagnosed in Britain.

Of those infected by the man, five were admitted to hospital, five in Great Britain and another man on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

“The detection of this small number of cases may be the spark that becomes a greater fire,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday.

“But for now it’s just a spark. Our goal remains control. We call on all countries to take advantage of the opportunities we have to prevent a larger fire,” Tedros said.

But Michael Ryan, head of the WHO emergency aid program, said it was “way too early” to call the Singapore conference a “super-spreading event.”

“It’s always a concern when people come together and then separate and risk management procedures must be involved, but you can’t close the world,” Ryan said.

‘Immediate threat’

The British government called the new coronavirus a “serious and imminent threat” and said that anyone with the disease can now be quarantined by force if they are considered a public health threat because the number of cases in Britain has doubled to eight.

A cluster of cases has grown on a cruise ship moored in front of Japan, with 135 people now diagnosed with the virus aboard the Diamond Princess.

The ship has been in quarantine since it arrived off the Japanese coast early last week after the virus was discovered by a former passenger who left Hong Kong last month.

The WHO’s advanced team, which arrived in China on Monday, is led by Bruce Aylward, who oversaw the organization’s response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa in 2014-2016.

Ryan said the team, which will lay the foundation for a larger international mission, will try to better understand “issues surrounding the origin and source of the virus, issues related to the severity of the disease”.

Officials punished

Chinese authorities have meanwhile fired two senior officials from Hubei, the central province where about 56 million people, including in the capital Wuhan, have been detained since the end of last month.

The province fired the head of the Communist Party and the director of the provincial health commission.

Local authorities in Wuhan and Hubei have faced a flood of criticism for hiding the extent of the outbreak in early January. Most deaths and cases are in Hubei.

The death of a whistleblower doctor from Wuhan has led to calls for political reform in China.

Xi, who has called the fight against the virus a “people’s war,” has largely been kept out of sight of the public since the outbreak spread from Hubei across the country.

But he came out on Monday, was shown with a mask on and had his temperature measured in a hospital in Beijing.

He called the situation in Hubei “still very serious” and urged “more decisive measures” to limit the spread of the virus.