The deadly shooting by the Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma kills 21

A member of the Thai security forces was killed in a raid on a shopping mall in an attempt to capture a soldier who was shooting.

The death of the security member brings the total number of deaths to 21, with more than 30 wounded and other shoppers still trapped.

Two other members of the troops were wounded during the raid, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters when further explosions and shootings echoed from the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima city.

Video footage showed that one victim was being driven to an ambulance. Another stumbled from the bare-chested building when he was helped on a stretcher.

The shooting began on Saturday afternoon when the soldier opened fire in a house before moving to an army base and then to the shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, which is approximately 250 km from the capital Bangkok, police said.

Thai security forces stormed the mall late on Saturday to rescue hundreds of people imprisoned there. It was unclear how many shoppers and employees stayed inside, said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

Camera IconThai police are standing behind a truck outside the mall. Credit: Sakchai Lalit / AP

The police identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. During the attack, he posted “Death is inevitable for everyone” on his Facebook page and later asked “Should I give up?”

Facebook said it had deleted the suspect’s account.

“There is no place on Facebook for people who commit such atrocities, nor do we allow people to praise or support this attack,” a Facebook representative said in a statement.

Camera IconPolice runs to the Terminal 21 Korat shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima. Credit: Sakchai Lalit / AP

Large shootings are rare in the Southeast Asian country than in the far south, where a decades-old uprising continues.

Nakhon Ratchasima is one of the largest cities in northeastern Thailand, and has relative prosperity in a rice-growing area that is one of the poorest parts of the country with 69 million inhabitants.

. [TagsToTranslate] News