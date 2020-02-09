The day falls back from PGA lead on Pebble Beach

Jason Day has wasted an opportunity to win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a rough start to the final round.

Day started the final round just three shots behind leader Nick Taylor and birdied the par-5 second hole, only to make two straight bogeys from the short par-4 fourth.

The former world No. 1 made the par-5 sixth, but is still at a distance of seven shots while the leaders make the turn.

Canadian Taylor is in cruise control on top of the 21-under-par ranking through nine holes, enjoying a five-shot cushion over five-time event winner Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson plays in the last group with Taylor, but is even with the card and 16 under overall, while Day is also even through 10 holes and 14 under.

Matt Jones is the next best of the Australians on nine under, while Aaron Baddeley is five under and Cameron Davis is three shots further behind.

