The daily number of virus deaths in China is 100 for the first time

BEIJING (AP) – The daily death toll from China by a new virus exceeded 100 for the first time and pushed the total past 1,000 deaths, the authorities said Tuesday after leader Xi Jinping visited a health center to collect public morality in the midst of a sign that the infection is declining.

Although more offices and stores in China were reopened after the extended pause of the Lunar New Year, many people seem to be staying at home. Public health authorities are keeping a close eye on whether workers returning to cities and resuming businesses are exacerbating the spread of the virus.

In an effort to promote morale, Xi was aired in the state’s CCTV main news report Tuesday night and visited a community health center in Beijing and expressed confidence in the “war against the disease.”

A surgical mask was shown to the president and leader of the ruling Communist Party of the country and his temperature was measured before expressing his gratitude to health workers on behalf of the party and the government. “We will definitely win the war from these people,” Xi said.

The appearance of Xi is in doubt about how the government is dealing with the crisis, in particular the failure of local officials in the worst hit city of Wuhan to clarify the extent of the crisis. Public anger was triggered by the death of a young doctor from the virus who had previously been threatened by the police along with seven others for online warning of the potential for a major outbreak as early as December.

Xi expressed his respect to health workers, but much of his message focused on calling on citizens to follow the party’s dictates and on minimizing the potentially massive economic impact of the outbreak.

“The foundations of China’s long-term economic development remain unchanged and the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic on the economy is short-lived,” said Xi by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Xi called for “greater efforts to minimize the impact of the epidemic on the economy” and to pay attention to “preventing large-scale layoffs,” in a likely nod to the precarious situation of Chinese workers on the fringes of the economy with little security and few benefits.

The virus outbreak has become the newest political challenge for Xi, who, despite Mao Zedong, has allocated more political power to himself than any Chinese leader, has it on various fronts, including a sharply slowing domestic economy, trade with the US and reducing Chinese increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

The National Health Commission said in its daily update 108 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,016 deaths in mainland China since the illnesses began to appear in December. The total is much higher than the toll of the outbreak of SARS in 2002-03 or the severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by another coronavirus associated with the current pathogen.

The number of newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to 42,638 on the mainland, some of whom have since been healed and released from the hospital.

Crossing more grim thresholds reduces the optimism that the nearly quarantine of around 60 million people and other disease control measures might work.

In Hong Kong, the authorities evacuated an apartment building after two cases among residents raised the suspicion that the virus could spread through the building’s plumbing.

It was reminiscent of the outbreak of SARS that killed hundreds in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The largest number of connected cases in that outbreak was in one apartment complex where the virus spread through sewer pipes.

In the meantime, Britain declared the virus a “serious and immediate threat to public health” and said it would detain infected people with violence if necessary. France tested dozens of children and their parents after five British tourists had contracted the virus in a ski resort.

The Director General of the World Health Organization said the agency still cannot predict where the outbreak is going, but he believes there is still a possibility to contain it.

“In the last few days we have seen some relevant cases of further transfer of people without travel history to China,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The detection of the small number of cases may be the spark that becomes a larger fire, but for now it is only a spark.”

The Beijing city council told residential connections in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever, and record their identity. The government also warned people to strictly abide by regulations that make it compulsory to wear masks in public and avoid group activities.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Of these, 135 are from a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering testing everyone who stays on board the 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, forcing them to stay on board until the results are available.

Britain issued the “threatening threat” statement after a British man who entered the virus in Singapore in January appeared to be connected with several other confirmed cases in Europe. Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French mountain village of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the British man.

Jerome Salomon, head of France’s national health agency, said 61 people, including the boy’s schoolmates, were tested and found to be negative for the virus.

–

AP journalists Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

