The cunning new traffic lights of India remain red when drivers drive

The punitive signal

To stop a constant barrage of honking cars, Mumbai police in India have installed sound detectors at traffic lights, reports The New York Times. The more honking, the longer the light stays red.

Their suggestive name for the system: “The Punishing Signal.”

Horn not okay, please!

Silence button

The police also installed cryptic signs at intersections with the new system with the text: “Honk More, Wait More”.

A mouth-watering video uploaded by Mumbai police last week has become viral with several million views.

“Maybe they think the horn can make the signal turn green faster,” says the narrator of the video.

Traffic attack

The devious devices work by measuring the decibels at a certain intersection. As soon as it detects cars honking at 85 decibels or higher – about the equivalent of a 15-foot freight train – the red light stays on longer.

“This is what we wanted to tell them: honking or making noise doesn’t move the traffic,” the spokesman for Mumbai police, Pranaya Ashok, told the Times. “The traffic needs its own time to move, okay?”

