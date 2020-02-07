The creepy clip “The Lodge” sets the tone for this icy chiller [Exclusive]

Good night mom directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz are back with their latest thriller, The cottage (Review), which can now be seen on NEON in New York and Los Angeles and will expand on February 21.

“The lodge follows a family that retires to their secluded winter hut during the holidays. When the father is forced to go to work abruptly, he leaves his children Aidan and Mia Yes, every Martell and Lia McHugh), in the care of his new girlfriend Grace (Riley Keough). A snowstorm captures them in isolation and alone in the lodge as horrific events evoke ghosts from Grace’s dark past. “

Grace is an iconic survivor and haunted by her past when the trio is stuck in the family’s cabin. This exclusive clip sets the tone for this icy chiller as Grace crawls through the cabin and encounters something that shakes her to the core.

Meredith Borders reviewed the film for us last year and wrote: “Every choice in this film is designed for extreme inconvenience, which leads to a relentless rush of discomfort.”

