“The crazy king puts a head on a pike” – Raw Story

President Donald Trump fired Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon on Friday in actions that were generally seen as retribution for the two witnesses in the investigation of Trump’s allegations.

The hashtag ‘Friday Night Massacre’ soon ran nationwide on Twitter.

Here are some of what people said:

The crazy king sticks another head on a pike. https://t.co/BhDXwakUoV

– Tea pain (@ TeaPainUSA) 8 February 2020

President Trump has now fired two key witnesses: Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, Ukraine’s top expert at the National Security Council and the US ambassador at Gordon Sondland. #FridayNightMassacre

– Margaret Chadbourn (@MLChadbourn) 8 February 2020

Trump has gone full of Nixon. #FridayNightMassacre https://t.co/rWLEZgvLpn

– Matt Trojan (@ mmt603) 7 February 2020

But @SenatorCollins promised me he was chastened and had learned humility 🙄 #fridaynightmassacre https://t.co/vbwmGggLQZ

– Evan Sutton (@ 3vanSutton) 8 February 2020

So Eric is baptized or something … #FridayNightMassacre

– zeddy (@Zeddary) 8 February 2020

The #FridayNightMassacre is on its way, by Donald Trump.

The chaos after his retribution will make us all less safe. # TrumpIsANationalSecurityThreat

– VoteVets (@votevets) 7 February 2020

The #FridayNightMassacre fits the course when Trump is normalized by the GOP, the corporate media and the Dem site.

He is part of a corrupt system that values ​​power and money in people’s lives.

We will NEVER defeat it without unapologetic progressivism.

– Peter Daou (@peterdaou) 8 February 2020

#FridayNightMassacre Donald Trump takes revenge on those who had the courage to speak to him. Lt. Col. Vindman, his twin brother also an Lt. Col., Ambassador Sondland. Trump is now free to rule as the despot he wanted to be. The GOP sold us to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/X1q7GhjISS

– Heidi Oller (@ HeidiOller1) 7 February 2020

There you go, @SenatorCollins, your own #FridayNightMassacre. I think he learned his lesson. He learned that your Republicans have given him carte blanche to continue with crime, crime and even more crime! #TrumpIsGuilty #TrumpIsCorrupt

– GrandmaC (@ wkc7877) 7 February 2020

NOW: And more in the #Fridaynightmassacre. Sondland is out. @realDonaldTrump – The purification is real. https://t.co/gvvLaKyrVo

– Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) February 8, 2020

After this #FridayNightMassacre and the treatment of Romney, what kind of message is sent to people?

CHEER TRUMP OR YOUR CAREER IS OVER

This is NOT America

– Reagan Republican (@NeverDotard) 7 February 2020

Never tell me again that Trump ever cares about the troops. De Vindman earned better. #FridayNightMassacre

– Scott Dworkin (@funder) 8 February 2020

It seems that a shameful defense and defense is going on. Shabbat Shalom. # Fridaynightmassacre https://t.co/dAheha9ML2

– Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) 8 February 2020

