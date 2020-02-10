The charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in India

Given the fear of range, the different charging standards and the lack of fast charging options are preventing Indian consumers from choosing electric vehicles, the government expects India to be an electric vehicle nation by 2030. Now the question remains whether such a goal is realistic given the current state of acceptance and infrastructure of electric vehicles today.

Several industry stakeholders, including electric vehicle manufacturers, government agencies, policymakers, experts and startups, made contributions Inc42 a clearer picture of the reality of the Indian electric vehicle industry and charging infrastructure.

According to a MarketWatch report, the Indian charging infrastructure market is expected to grow at an average annual growth rate (CARG) of 40% over the next five to six years. Most industry experts also believe that 40-45% electricity conversion by 2030 is a realistic expectation, provided the infrastructure is in place.

Which companies in India produce EV charging stations?

As per Inc42’s DataLabsIn order to cover the charging needs for 20 lakh electric cars, India will need around 4 lakh charging stations by 2026. Around 300 public EV chargers are currently installed in India, compared to 57,000 gasoline pumps. On the other hand, China had 2 lakh charging points by the end of 2016.

EV companies evolve over time and help to promote the acceptance of electric vehicles in their own way. In addition to charging electric vehicles with Volt, Magenta Power, EVI Technologies, eChargeBays, EESL, Micelio, Ather Energy and Lithium Urban Technologies, there are other providers on the market, including Tata Power, NTPC, Rajasthan Electronics (REIL), Fortum India and Ola Electric , ACME Group among others. Other companies like ION Energy and Log9 are working to improve battery technology.

Varun Chaturvedi, MD and CEO of Volttic EV Charging, said Inc42 that EV players see charging as a huge business opportunity. Volttic took a collaborative approach and announced that it had partnered with gas stations, technology parks, hotels, restaurants and shopping centers to stay one step ahead of its competitors. “The unavailability of sufficient land or electricity capacity at a key location makes this game a little unattractive,” added Chaturvedi.

Volttic, based in Noida, has installed EV charging stations for companies such as JP Morgan, McKinsey, Fidelity, Infosys, HP Computing, Naukri.com and others. Volttic’s charging stations are currently operated with a local DISCOM power supply, but it is planned to integrate renewable energies as soon as a fixed requirement in the area of ​​the public charging stations is met.

The company works closely with OEMs such as Tata Motors and Mahindra Electric on charging solutions. Volttic claims that its chargers are used daily with an average usage of more than 10 hours a day. The company currently has over 55 charging stations installed, a mix of AC (slow) and DC (fast) chargers. By the end of March 2020, over 100 charging stations across India and over 600 charging stations will be reached in 2025.

Similarly, Magenta Power believes that electric vehicles are not a solution to pollution unless the source of supply is renewable and clean. Maxson Lewis, CEO of Magenta Power, said Inc42 That the company’s first charging station for electric vehicles was India’s first solar-based charging station for electric vehicles. “While we’re trying to have all 53 charging stations for solar or renewable energy. Five of our charging stations are currently solar-based. If usage patterns and economy allow, we will switch to a 100% clean charging portfolio, ”added Lewis.

The Mumbai-based company Magenta Power is a complete solution provider for the generation, use and use of clean energy. The company offers a range of clean energy solutions in the areas of solar systems on the roof, charging solutions for electric vehicles (ChargeGrid) and energy informatics. In addition, Lewis said the industry is not yet mature. However, the scale and transition require a corporate investment of more than INR 5000 Cr over the next two years to have a significant impact.

Magenta Power EV chargers are powered by renewable energy

India’s fragmented electric vehicle market poses unique challenges

It is difficult for EV charging station companies and other infrastructure providers to meet the different requirements of the market – with two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers that divide the EV market. This does not even apply to larger vehicles such as electric buses and electric vehicles.

However, the charging infrastructure required for electric two-wheelers and tricycles differs considerably from that of four-wheelers.

“While electric cars require a more systematic approach, two-wheelers and tricycles require little or no charging when it comes to public and private charging,” – Rajesh Singh, founder and CEO of eChargeBays

In other words, electric two-wheelers do not need a large infrastructure because their owners often charge them at home. With regard to tricycles, the vehicles are used extensively as a fleet for commercial purposes, which have their own private infrastructure. Investments in public and private infrastructure for these two vehicle categories therefore appear less lucrative. At the same time, these vehicles require infrastructure such as battery change stations for commercial fleets and occasional charging stations for customers, the battery manufacturers told us.

Because the focus is so divided and the market size is not large enough to determine the direction, it is difficult for companies to decide how to develop their charging stations.

According to the most recent study, 85% of electric vehicles are charged by the owner, most of whom live in independent houses. For those who live in apartments or condominiums, it becomes a tedious task, especially for customers who do not have reserved parking spaces, inaccessible electricity meters, twisted charging connections and others.

“The fear of range begins at home,” said Rajesh Singh, founder and CEO of eChargeBays Inc42.

He added that when consumers buy electric vehicles, the manufacturer or OEM today gives them a home charger. “But putting it up is easier said than done,” he said.

Many customers have problems installing a home charger because the configuration of the electricity meters changes due to different house and building specifications, a lack of standards for electrical connections, a lack of suitable places for the installation of chargers and much more. That is the root cause of range anxiety, said Singh.

Singh’s company eChargeBays has partnered with Chinese motor vehicle brand MG Motor and other OEMs to provide end-to-end solutions for consumers.

EChargeBays, based in New Delhi, has installed over 40 charging stations across India within a year. eChargeBays claims to have developed product-independent solutions that can be used for all categories of electric vehicles, whether for two-wheelers, four-wheelers or commercial vehicles. In addition to providing services to consumers at home, the company offers charging stations in public places, quick chargers and shared charging services for bulk charging.

MG Motor has partnered with eChargeBays to help customers charge their home charging infrastructure

Find a cure for fear of distance

Most customers who are adapting to the electric vehicle today are first-time owners and are not aware of the consequences. If the initial experience becomes miserable, consumers may regret their choice. For this reason, it is critical for OEMs and infrastructure companies of electric vehicles to ensure that their customers have a smooth experience in both local and long-distance transport.

Animesh Mishra, sales manager at Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), said Inc42 Addressing the issue of range anxiety in public is critical as it affects consumers’ attitudes towards electric vehicles. He recommends that charging stations be set up on different motorways to increase commuter interest from one city to another.

EESL is a joint venture between the Indian Ministry of Energy and a provider of energy and infrastructure services for the public sector, which focuses on the implementation of energy efficiency programs for public projects and public-private partnerships. Today, the company is strengthening the charging infrastructure across the country and claims to have installed 66 DC-001 (15 kW) public charging stations (PCS) in Delhi.

Aside from these public charging stations, the EESL has set up over 470 captive chargers, of which 170 are DC-001 quick chargers and 300 AC-001 chargers.

The EESL has already signed contracts with various municipalities such as Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, the state of Telangana, Chennai, Jaipur, New Delhi, the Noida Authority and Maharashtra, as well as with the Common Service Centers (CSC) of the central government, e-Governance Services India Ltd. , signed.

“Over the next two to three years, EESL will set up over 10,000 charging stations across India,” said Mishra

EESL estimates that by 2030 79 million electric vehicles (in various categories 2/3 / 4W) will be on the road and 8 million public charging stations (including all types of chargers) will be installed. EESL will discontinue 2600 charging stations by December 2020, each with at least six charging stations. “While this only applies to large cities, the next phase will power the national highways and then cities of levels 2 and 3,” added Mishra.

Last year, EESL worked with Bengaluru-based electromobility startup Baghirathi Sustainability India to deploy around 250 electric vehicles. “We also worked with BluSmart Mobility to improve common electromobility in India using the EESL charging system into an affordable subscription model,” said Mishra.

BluSmart, based in Gurugram, is one of the first all-electric mobility platforms in India to offer its customers efficient, affordable, intelligent, sustainable ride sharing, car sharing and scooter sharing solutions.

Can government and politics drive innovation?

The central government and the state government have done their utmost to promote the introduction of electric vehicles in the country through new guidelines and framework conditions for the electric vehicle sector.

The flagship policy, which largely focuses on building the electric vehicle infrastructure in the country, is the faster takeover and manufacture of (hybrid and) electric vehicles in India (FAME II). In the second phase of FAME from April 1, 2019, the central government planned to establish 2,636 charging stations for electric vehicles in 62 cities in 24 states and on Union territories over the next three years.

While the focus is increasingly on innovative ways to promote the integration of electric vehicles at the national level, several state governments have also adjusted to the political level. For example, the government of the State of Rajasthan recently announced Rajasthan’s solar energy policy for 2019 and Rajasthan’s wind and hybrid energy policy for 2019, in which the state-owned company provides land at 50% discount for the first 500 electric vehicles based on renewable energies charging stations.

What’s more? These electrical infrastructure projects are 100% exempt from normal transmission and cycling fees for a period of 10 years and 100% exemption from electricity tax for seven years. Similarly, the central government has approved about 138 charging stations for the state of Telangana. In addition, Bengaluru will soon have 112 charging stations for electric vehicles, and 12 quick charging stations have also been proposed.

There have been several debates in the recent past as to whether the charging infrastructure should be managed by the government or whether it should be private.

For example, Lithium Urban Technologies, based in Bengaluru, is one of the largest providers of charging infrastructure in the private sector. Utilization of 85 to 90% is specified. Lithium claims to operate its own fleets, while the charging infrastructure is used by its own fleet and partners.

In this case, it becomes very difficult for a company to be a pure charging infrastructure, since the use rarely rises above 60 to 70%. Anything else and the company would lose money on its charging stations. There is therefore an urgent need for a private charging infrastructure for electric vehicles that works with a fleet operator to use them.

“From a government perspective, companies like BESCOM in Karnataka have very competitive prices for providers of privately owned electric vehicle infrastructure,” added Micelio founder and director Shreyas Shibulal.

The challenge of standardization

In India, electric vehicles have to meet different charging point requirements. The government has currently approved three types of charging standards, including Bharat Standard, CHAdeMO and Combined Charging System (CCS). These are for electric cars. However, there are no charging standards for two-wheelers and tricycles, and the market is full of competing loading ports.

“Regarding the standardization of loading ports, we believe that the government should not start standardizing from now on, as we may stop innovation if we start the innovation curve too early,” added Shibulal.

The Bengaluru-based company Micelio works in several areas, including within the Micelio Fund in innovative start-ups that are active in the areas of drive technologies, charging infrastructure, energy management and electric vehicles for special purposes. In addition, the Micelio Discovery Lab is operated as an incubator with the most modern infrastructure so that start-ups can work together and develop EV products.

Micelio also offers B2B solutions that give companies an intelligent and data-driven fleet of electric vehicles for logistics on the last mile. In addition, better vehicles are to be built for companies. However, in terms of battery technology, the company stated that there may not be an entry into this technology yet as other companies are already working on it.

Shibulal said that individual automakers have their own charging standards, and similarly, two-wheelers will have their own standards. In a way, it is easy to say that the government should standardize the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, but at the same time, many industry stakeholders believe that this could kill innovation.

It should be noted that for any industry in the growth phase, standardization is only possible when the innovation has peaked, as better and more advanced technologies may arise. This is where innovations come in, and someone with a specific charging infrastructure can supply someone with a fleet of electric vehicles with electricity.

“In a way, this will be a one-way street until the charging infrastructure remains in place and earns money. In addition, the fleet company does not have to invest in charging stations and can enter into a symbiosis with other companies that have an existing charging infrastructure, ”said Shibulal Inc42,

Solving the chicken and egg problem

That’s great, but what about the reality on the ground? Aside from a few announcements of charging stations being set up across the country, EV charging stations have not seen many real developments.

“It’s just a marketing trick,” said Ravneet S. Pholkela, chief business officer at Ather Energy, one of the new age electric vehicle manufacturers in India.

The question of whether charging infrastructure or electric vehicles come first is ubiquitous. “We (Ather Energy) are firmly convinced that the charging infrastructure always comes first, as this will increase the business many times over. Paving the way for fast, innovative charging solutions for electric vehicles will be a viable option for customers instead of rudimentary charging stations, ”added Pholkela

In other words, he says EV companies have to invest upfront to develop fast-charging infrastructure solutions with conservative estimates of demand, rather than slow-loading infrastructures that have little impact.

Ather operates the Ather Grid with over 45-50 loading ports in Bengaluru and Chennai. Over the next few days, the company plans to set up additional charging stations in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Most importantly, Ather claims that its charging ports are able to charge quickly to achieve a range of up to 15 km in just 10 minutes.

Rupesh Kumar, CEO of EVI Technologies, a company known for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles and battery changing facilities, also believes that a robust charging infrastructure for electric vehicles will enable greater market penetration for electric vehicles. First of all, Kumar called for a uniform EV charging tariff for all of India, which is necessary to strengthen customer trust.

On the other hand, eChargeBays’ Singh believes that OEMs should bring more electric vehicles to the market so that the ecosystem can thrive. More options mean that more customers buy electric vehicles and affect the charging infrastructure.

“Today there are hardly any electric vehicles on the road. Few of them are Hyundai Kona Electric, MG Motors ZS, Mahindra eVerito and Tata Tigor. The limited possibilities of electric vehicles have an impact on the requirements of the charging infrastructure without exception. For this reason, there are very few charging stations in India. “

