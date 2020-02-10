The case of a SA citizen missing in China is bizarre

A South African citizen based in Hangzhou, China, has been missing for a few weeks. Alfa Mpetsheni’s friends and family are desperately trying to find the student he hasn’t heard from since calling his mother last month. But that could be a very complicated thing …

Who is Alfa Mpetsheni?

His last personal sighting through friends took place a few days before he called home on the phone. The DA Abroad has set itself the task of tracking down the young university students who are said to be based on a campus near Shanghai. Mzansi’s representative Prenisha Naicker shared this poster campaign, which contains the relevant contact details for anyone who might have information about Alfa Mpetsheni’s whereabouts:

Thai twist: crucial dates for the disappearance of Alfa Mpetsheni

At this point, details remain incomplete in the case. Unaudited reports say that Alfa Mpetsheni left all of his belongings in his accommodation. According to an unknown source, the SA citizen may have been arrested by the police along with another missing Zimbabwean citizen.

Most recently, he was seen at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou 15. January ,

, His family claims to have had no contact with him since January 18 Since then Mpetsheni has not answered the phone.

Since then Mpetsheni has not answered the phone. The Chinese embassy says Mpetsheni apparently flew on from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand January 26th,

However, the Chinese embassy made a statement on the matter and confirmed some important dates in the search. However, there is a feeling that things will only get easier from here. The diplomatic office said that the missing student may actually be in Bangkok after allegedly flying there last month. In fact, the message even suggested that Mpetsheni is no longer a full-time student:

An investigation by the Chinese embassy in South Africa found that Alfa Mpetsheni, a former student at Zhejiang Gongshang University in Hangzhou, graduated in June 2019. According to the latest records from the Chinese entry and exit administration, he flew from Shanghai to Bangkok, Thailand on January 26, 2020. ”

Statement from the Chinese Embassy

“Not connected” case with coronavirus

The message also went quickly to deny that the disappearance had anything to do with the outbreak of the corona virus. To the best of our knowledge, Alfa Mpetsheni has not been quarantined, nor has he experienced any medical complications from the contagion. We’ll get more updates on this story as they come in.

“China has the capacity and resources to respond effectively to health emergencies and ensure the security of foreigners, including South African citizens, in China, particularly in Wuhan and Hubei Province. So far, only one foreigner has died of coronavirus in this country. “

“Returning to South Africa is unsafe, costly and risky for South African citizens in China. The number of confirmed cases in Japan has risen rapidly from 11 to 25 since their evacuation. People returning to South Africa from China must be quarantined for 14 days to ensure that they do not have a coronavirus. “

Chinese embassy