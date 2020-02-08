The “bully” president is also looking for “payback time” for his supporters – Raw Story

This article has been paid for by Raw Story subscribers. No subscriber?

Try us and go ad-free for $ 1.

Would you rather give a one-time tip? Click here.

Terry H. Schwadron

Okay, imagine you’re Donald Trump and you want to hit back at a convention, at the FBI, in the Deep State and half of the country because you have the courage to challenge you. I know you don’t want to put yourself in that situation, but it seems necessary to try it out, just to prepare for the rewards program that comes to us.

Normally you have to worry a bit about what is legal. But that limitation has been removed with one. Senate acquittal vote that ratifies a blank check for the presidency. In short, Donald Trump moves early after deposition to prove that Congress can climb a tree as far as he is concerned for limitations.

As an early demonstration, two senate commissions on behalf of Trump have asked Treasury and State for official data about an individual’s travels. Of course in this case it is Hunter Biden from past years, and contrary to Congress’s requests for Trump’s own data – stalled due to personal privacy issues – Team Trump falls completely over himself to comply quickly.

Even then there are boundaries that are usually related to the dignity of the Oval Office, a kind of reflection of accepted official presidential behavior. But that too has been deleted.

So when Trump merges several investigations and calls the work “nonsense” of the White House desk, this is now a reflection of his independence from swampy protests rather than gross disdain for the office.

Finally, there are limits that every president might find useful, for his or her own purposes, to ensure that no unintended damage is caused by the retaliation measures that the Oval Office wants to take. But Trump lacks self-control and only listens to his selfish feeling.

An early illustration of this lack of limit is the relocation of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, National Security Council employee to Ukraine who has advised on the actual policy-making in Europe, on his testimony to Parliament by the uncontested facts that Trump a shakedown conspiracy ran in an attempt to track down political dirt about Joe Biden from Ukraine. It is clear that Vindman will not testify again, what is the point of moving him, except revenge? Presumably the Security Council had benefited from his work earlier.

Almost superfluous to say, the campaign to raid Vindman, his twin brother and ultimately the original whistleblower goes against the spirit, if not the text of federal law and an independent army.

In other words, when compiling his enemy list and retaliation goals, Trump already reflects a lack of thoughtful or effective attacks on enemies.

Trump strives for reimbursement as a goal in itself, the hallmark of a bully.

*

If I were to advise Trump on his re-election efforts, I would tell him to look for “retribution” by promoting a series of legislative steps that would put Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in a box. I would like to tell him to come up with a health care plan now, an attack on the prices of prescription drugs, a comprehensive approach to immigration and an understandable economic incentive program, including infrastructure projects.

This would force Democrats to declare that they either support such legislation, which would greatly undermine what can only be achieved by replacing it in the White House, or force Democrats to defend more unpopular programming.

This is nonsense of course, as Trump would call it now. Instead, expect election challenges, not-so-clean social media campaigns that stretch the truth, gross insults, denial of government support – a series of government-driven attacks that could extend to the Ministry of Justice investigations and criminal investigations.

His interest is not in devising plans that can be described as smart or even intelligent. He wants his declared opponents to have steam wheels, ridicule them as individuals, and ensure that every congressman knows and believes that Trump can ruin their personal and professional lives. His retribution is precisely the kind of victimization that he claims to be his own by investigating his own bad behavior in the White House.

It wasn’t Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and Jerrold Nadler who ran a rogue campaign for personal political gain against the 2020 elections. It wasn’t James Comey and the hated FBI individuals who made unjustified contacts with Russian agents seeking improper influence on the latter elections. They have not been ambassadors and national security personnel who have organized conspiracies to circumvent the constitutional limitations of presidency. But they are the goals.

California and other states already protected various health programs, fuel efficiency standards and immigration rules when Team Trump moved to declare Obamacare invalid or to remove environmental and immigration rules. Trump only speaks of “ambiguity” if it means that the other party agrees with him. Otherwise you are eligible for a partisan attack.

*

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, the House Whip who is a Trump loyalist, stated the purpose: in an interview about Fox’s Sean Hannity, Scalise said that those who would have abused power in investigating the Trump elections in 2016 must be sent to jail. Scalise noted that federal prosecutor John Durham is reviewing the origin of the Russian investigation with a broader perspective than an inspector general would have. “People must be held responsible. They abuse their power to literally bring down a candidate for the presidency of the United States. People should go to jail, “he said.

That, of course, has little to do with the details of the deposition process, but it illustrates what is at stake.

At the same time, Atty. General William P. Barr also issued an order that no investigation into 2020 candidates can go ahead without his personal approval – and of course that of Donald Trump, who Barr regards as a customer through his actions. It clearly feels political.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, is a target for expressing and voting what many other Republican senators said privately or in part that, although he opposed removal from office, Trump renounced the constitution. So in TrumpWorld, Romney, probably with exile, has to pay an effective politician. John Bolton, the former national security adviser, John F. Kelley Jr., the former chief of staff, even Mike Mulvaney, the current acting chief of staff, all made non-supporting remarks during deposition, so they must go, or, in Bolton’s case , confronted with possible criminal investigation for referral information that Trump considers too late as classified.

In the meantime, we look away from contacts that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, had with Lev Parnas, Rudy Giuliani’s henchman in Ukraine. We look away from Giuliani himself whether he helped in violating campaign finance laws or inviting foreign interference in elections. We ignore Trump’s own family because we want to cruise Hunter Biden because he has offered a no-show board position for the Ukrainian company Burisma while his father was vice president.

In the kingdom of Trump there is only one judge and jury based solely on what is good for the king, even if it leads to bad, unintended results.

This article has been paid for by Raw Story subscribers. No subscriber?

Try us and go ad-free for $ 1.

Would you rather give a one-time tip? Click here.