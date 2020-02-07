The British decision on Huawei 5G is justified: Foreign Minister

In the light of American criticism of the British Huawei decision about his 5G network, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab says the move is justified.

The UK decision on Huawei 5G is justified

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab says the UK’s decision is the best. “We were absolutely clear and looked very carefully that nothing in the decision we made would in any way interfere with or disrupt the sharing of the intelligence of Five Eyes.

And there is nothing in the approach we use that would have an impact on, for example, sensitive data sharing, “Raab said in a Canberra interview.

The sharing of information by Five Eyes to which Raab refers concerns five international countries. These are Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand and the United States. Raab says that restricting Huawei will not jeopardize the Five Eyes alliance. By keeping Huawei on the network edge, important data is not affected.

Raab supports limiting the influence of Huawei on 5G to the periphery instead of the core. The foreign minister says that the country has made a technical decision. The technical decision is based on investigating the network.

Huawei can work on the outer components in the country’s research. The core components can have safe suppliers without completely excluding Huawei.

UK decision is questionable

The UK has made a decision that it considers sensible. And yet some don’t see it that way. After all, if the UK wants a secure 5G network, why would you allow a doubtful seller to build this? The truth is that Huawei has proven almost nothing, so there is.

Even with a small impact on the UK 5G network, security issues can occur. There is no guarantee that Huawei’s minimum access will still not adversely affect the UK 5G network. But as we said, Huawei’s debt has not been proven, so maybe the UK isn’t worried.

The UK can use Huawei for its peripheral network, but must use Ericsson and Nokia for the rest. And yet, if the UK still needs to use Nokia and Ericsson, why not completely exclude Huawei? The only reason to use Huawei for 5G is to save money.

Huawei has the cheapest 5G telecom equipment on the market. Of course the UK can use Huawei and save money, but it may be that it pays more to restore security later. When it comes to security, you pay in advance or later. Everyone pays in one form or another.

Although the UK stays with its decision, the United States disagrees. The US discourages its allies from using Huawei in 5G network implementations. To help avert Huawei’s hegemony in 5G and the burgeoning investigation in 6G, the Trump government is currently considering acquiring a majority stake in Ericsson or Nokia or both.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger met with British ministers on January 13 to present an information file that contradicts the findings of the British Huawei.